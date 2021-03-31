Highlights from a Memorable Penn State Wrestling Season

Penn State wrapped up a successful wrestling season at the NCAA Championships, winning four individual titles, crowning six All-Americans and placing second to Iowa in the team standings.

The program released a season roundup highlighting the important moments and milestones of a wild 2020 season that included a COVID-19 pause. Here's a look back on Penn State's wrestling season. Check out this link for a photo gallery of that memorable night in St. Louis.

Nick Lee

The senior won his first NCAA title (at 141 pounds) and became Penn State’s 15th four-time All-American. Lee went 5-0 with a technical fall and two major decisions in St. Louis. He defeated top-seeded Jaydin Eierman of Iowa 4-2 in sudden victory in the championship match. Lee went 13-1 and has said he plans to return next season.

Roman Bravo-Young

The junior won his first NCAA title and became a three-time All-American. He went 5-0 at nationals at 133 pounds, defeating top-seeded Daton Fix 4-2 in sudden victory in the final. Bravo-Young went 14-0 on the season and was a Hodge Trophy finalist.

Aaron Brooks

The sophomore won his first NCAA title and became a two-time All-American. Brooks went 5-0 with a technical fall in St. Louis, defeating Trent Hidlay of North Carolina State 3-2 for the title. Brooks (184) went 14-0 and was a Hodge Trophy finalist with Bravo-Young.

Carter Starocci

After losing his first bout of the season, the freshman won 14 of his next 15, defeating top-seeded Michael Kemerer of Iowa 3-1 in sudden victory for the title. Starocci (174) was named the Big Ten freshman of the year and went 14-2.

Michael Beard

The freshman became a first-time All-American by placing seventh at 197. He went 4-2 at NCAAs with three major decisions. Beard finished the season 10-6.

Greg Kerkvliet

The freshman, who began the season injured, capped his rookie season by placing seventh at 285 to become an All-American. Kerkvliet, who returned to training and competition one day before Penn State’s final match of the season, Kerkvliet went 4-2 with three majors and a technical fall at nationals. He finished the season 10-4.

Coach Cael Sanderson

Sanderson improved his career coaching record to 202-26-2, which includes three seasons at Iowa State. His Penn State wrestlers have won 27 national championships since the 2009-10 season.

This season marked the fifth in which Penn State has won three or more individual titles. It also marked the second national tournament in which Sanderson's wrestlers went unbeaten in the championship round with four or more finalists. Penn State went 5-0 in 2017.