How Connor Mirasola's Major Freestyle Win Could Alter Penn State Wrestling's Lineup

Penn State wrestling might face an interesting wrestleoff at heavyweight on its 2027 roster. Connor Mirasola, who wrestles for the Nittany Lions with twin brother Cole, foreshadowed that possibility with a major win at the 2026 U23 Nationals wrestling tournament.

Connor Mirasola won the men's 125 kg weight class with a standout nationals performance in Ohio. He clinched the title with a best-of-three series win over Virginia Tech heavyweight Jimmy Mullen. After getting pinned in 44 seconds in the opening bout, Mirasola rallied for a 5-3 victory in Round 2 and then pinned Mullen in 2:58 in the deciding match.

With the win, Mirasola became the USA Wrestling U23 heavyweight national champion and most likely earned a spot at the U23 World Championships in Las Vegas in October. Mirasola will compete at worlds unless a higher-ranked, eligible member of the U.S. Senior National Team takes the roster spot.

Connor Mirasola was the lone Penn State wrestler to earn a spot on the U23 world team. He joined Penn State commit Jayden James in qualifying for a world event at the weekend tournament in Geneva, Ohio. James continued his superb freestyle season by winning the 74 kg freestyle weight class at the U20 World Team Trials.

Connor Mirasola delivered an exceptional performance competing at heavyweight, a new weight class for him. He went 7-1 at the tournament, losing only to Mullen in the first match of the final. Mirasola responded by winning the next two bouts for the U23 title.

The redshirt freshman from Wisconsin competed at 197 pounds last season at Penn State while his brother Cole was the starting heavyweight. Cole Mirasola qualified for the NCAA Wrestling Tournament in his first starting season, while Connor went 6-1 at 197 pounds.

Connor Mirasola wrestled four dual matches for the Nittany Lions, going 3-1 at 197 while eventual NCAA champ Josh Barr recovered from a freestyle injury. That included a 13-3 major decision over then-eighth ranked DJ Parker of Oklahoma in the Nittany Lions' season-opening match. Mirasola was named Penn State's male athlete of the week for the performance.

Connor Mirasola also won the 197-pound weight class at the Army Black Knight Invitational. When Barr returned from the injury, Mirasola returned to the training room. And with Barr having two seasons of eligibility remaining, Mirasola likely doesn't have a path to the starting spot at 197.

Which is why he could challenge brother Cole at heavyweight next season. Connor Mirasola was a four-time Wisconsin state champ at West Bend High, as was his brother. Connor and Cole Mirasola wrestled together on the U.S. U20 team last year. Both earned bronze medals, Connor at 92 kg and Cole at 125 kg.

Cole Mirasola went 19-8 last season, which he wrestled as a lighter heavyweight, often weighing in at around 235 pounds. Cole Mirasola placed fifth at the Big Ten Championships and scored decisions over five ranked wrestlers.

Cael Sanderson's Penn State wrestling team enters the 2026-27 season with an NCAA-record 86-match win streak and looks to win its sixth straight NCAA team title. The Nittany Lions could be even better next season, as they return three undefeated national champions and eight wrestlers who have won All-America honors.

Penn State also could add 2024 Senior world champion Masanosuke Ono to its next roster.

Final Update from U23 National Championships! Connor Mirasola pins Jimmy Mullen (2:58) in the finals to win the best 2 of 3 series 2-1! Mirasola goes 7-1 overall to take home the Gold and the U23 National title at 125 kg! #PSUwr pic.twitter.com/BAZxeDTZ7k — Penn State WRESTLING (@pennstateWREST) May 31, 2026

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