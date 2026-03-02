How to Buy Late Tickets to the Big Ten Wrestling Championships at Penn State

The top-ranked Penn State wrestling is the overwhelming favorite to win its fourth straight Big Ten title at home this weekend. The Nittany Lions will host the 2026 Big Ten Wrestling Championships at the Bryce Jordan Center, which could see another dominant performance from the home team.

Tickets for the March 7-8 tournament are on sale via multiple outlets, including official site TicketMaster. Tickets are sold per session or as an all-session pass, which includes Sunday's championship round at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Resale prices for all-session passes are under $100, with limited availability, at StubHub. Session 3 passes, which include Sunday's medal and championship finals, were available Monday for as low as $22 on StubHub. Tickets also are available for Saturday's semifinal session, which begins at 5 p.m.

For more information on tickets and parking for the Big Ten Wrestling Championships, visit the Bryce Jordan Center website.

Daily schedule for the Big Ten Wrestling Championships

Penn State Nittany Lions senior Levi Haines, center, holds the trophy as the team celebrates its sixth consecutive Big Ten regular-season title. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Big Ten Wrestling Championships will take over the Bryce Jordan Center on March 7-8. The tournament will feature four wrestling sessions, capped by the championship finals Sunday. Here's the schedule:

Saturday, March 7

Session 1: First round, quarterfinals and consolations. Doors open at 8:30 a.m., wrestling begins at 10 a.m.

Session 2: Semifinals and consolations. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., wrestling begins at 5 p.m.

Sunday, March 8

Session 3: Consolation semifinals and seventh-place matches. Doors open at 10:30 a.m., wrestling begins at noon.

Session 4: Championship, third- and fifth-place matches. Doors open at 3 p.m., wrestling begins at 4:30 p.m.

Big Ten Network will carry the action live from three sessions, including Saturday's opening session at 10 a.m. Saturday. The semifinals will air live on BTN, as will the championship finals in Session 4. BIG+, the Big Ten's subscription streaming service, will stream individual mats from multiple sessions, including the third- and fifth-place bouts.

Penn State is expected to dominate

Penn State Nittany Lions wrestling coach, center, Cael Sanderson watches his team compete against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Penn State, the four-time defending NCAA team champ, put together its most dominant season in this five-year run. The Nittany Lions (15-0, 8-0 Big Ten) shut out eight teams, or more than half their schedule, and racked up an individual win rate of nearly 93 percent. Penn State capped its sixth straight Big Ten regular-season title with a huge win over No. 2 Ohio State.

Penn State outscored dual-match opponents by a combined total of 630-39, generating an average margin of victory of 39.4 points. Penn State's starting lineup went 139-11 in 15 dual matches and 74-6 in eight Big Ten matches.

Penn State begins the postseason with seven undefeated wrestlers and six ranked No. 1 at their weight classes, according InterMat Wrestling. Nine Nittany Lions are ranked in the top 5.

The Big Ten Wrestling Championships also serve as the conference's official NCAA qualifying event. The Big Ten received 87 automatic qualifiers to the 2026 NCAA Championships, scheduled for March 19-21 at Rocket Arena in Cleveland.

Penn State won its third straight Big Ten tournament title last season, finishing with five individual champs and 181.5 team points, 11.5 more than it scored in 2024. Luke Lilledahl (125), Mitchell Mesenbrink (165) and Levi Haines (174) are returning tournament champs. Haines seeks to win his fourth Big Ten title.

