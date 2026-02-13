Penn State Wrestling vs. Ohio State Live Updates and Analysis

College wrestling's spotlight will be on State College tonight, when No. 1 Penn State hosts No. 2 Ohio State in the match of the season. The Big Ten regular-season title is on the line, as is the Nittany Lions' 84-match win streak that is more than 6 years old.

Stay tuned for live updates and analysis from the match at Penn State's Bryce Jordan Center, which is expected to be sold out for the event. In the meantime, here's a look at the Penn State-Ohio State match.

Penn State vs. Ohio State fast facts

When: 7 p.m. ET Friday

Where: Bryce Jordan Center

TV: Big Ten Network

Streaming: Fox Sports app

Radio: Listen to Jeff Byers on the Penn State Sports Network

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Cael Sanderson and his staff watch the team wrestle the Iowa Hawkeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Penn State vs. Ohio State at a glance

The Nittany Lions (13-0, 7-0 Big Ten) host Ohio State seeking to complete their sixth consecutive undefeated conference season. The Nittany Lions have not lost a match (Big Ten or otherwise) since falling to Iowa 19-17 on Jan. 31, 2020. They bring an NCAA-record, 84-match win streak into tonight's dual.

Penn State's entire starting lineup ranks in the top 12 nationally, according to InterMat Wrestling, with eight wrestlers in the top 4. That includes six No. 1 wrestlers, with four straight from 165-197 pounds. Seven Nittany Lions are undefeated, led by defending NCAA champ Mitchell Mesenbrink, who leads the Hodge Trophy race.

Ohio State has produced its best regular season in program history. The Buckeyes are 17-0 for the first time, which also represents their longest win streak. Ohio State has beaten Iowa twice, including a victory at the National Duals Invitational, where the Buckeyes scored a $200,000 prize.

The Buckeyes are expected to compete without undefeated Brandon Cannon, the top-ranked wrestler at 157. Jesse Mendez is their star, a two-time defending NCAA champ who's unbeaten at 141 and ranks second to Mesenbrink in the Hodge race. Eight projected Ohio State starters rank in the top 10.

Penn State Nittany Lions wrestler Mitchell Mesenbrink gets his hand raised after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes' Mikey Caliendo at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

What is the Penn State vs. Ohio State betting line?

DraftKings, which sets odds for college wrestling, lists Penn State as a 16.5-point favorite over the Buckeyes. Which actually shows a healthy respect for the Buckeyes, considering that Penn State has defeated its seven Big Ten opponents by an average margin of 41.7 points.

Penn State vs. Ohio State matchups to watch

Penn State Nittany Lions wrestler Luke Lilledahl controls the Iowa Hawkeyes' Dean Peterson in their Big Ten match at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bouts at 125 and 133 should be the main events of the Penn State-Ohio State match. At 125, Penn State's top-ranked Luke Lilledahl (15-0) takes on second-ranked Nic Bouzakis (12-1) in a potential Big Ten and NCAA championship preview.

The 133-pound bout between Penn State's Marcus Blaze and Ohio State's Ben Davino is another gem. Both are undefeated: Blaze is ranked fourth at 17-0, Davino is second at 22-0. They're both freshmen ( Davino a redshirt) competing in their first full Big Ten seasons.

Ohio State will need some upsets elsewhere to have a chance to defeat Penn State. The Buckeyes have ranking edges at 141 with Mendez and at heavyweight with third-ranked Nick Feldman (18-3).

Penn State wrestlers listed first. Rankings courtesy InterMat Wrestling.

