How to Watch the Penn State Wrestling vs. Maryland Match for Free

The No. 1 Penn State wrestling team goes for its third straight Big Ten shutout Saturday in quick turnaround match on the road. The Nittany Lions will visit Maryland less than 24 hours after defeating Indiana 48-0 at home Friday night.

Here's how to watch, and what to watch, when Penn State seeks its 82nd consecutive victory Saturday in College Park.

How to watch, stream Penn State vs. Maryland wrestling

Penn State visits Maryland for a 5 p.m. ET match Saturday at Schanwald Pavilion. Once again, the Penn State match won't be on television, but fans can stream it for free on B1G+, which is offering a free weekend of coverage.

Can't watch? Listen to Jeff Byers' call live from College Park on the Penn State Sports Network.

About the Nittany Lions

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Cael Sanderson watches his team wrestle the Iowa Hawkeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Penn State was forced to compress its weekend schedule, as an impending winter storm prompted the schools to reschedule their Big Ten match from Sunday to Saturday. Thus, the Nittany Lions hit the road not long after blanking Indiana for its sixth shutout of the season.

Coach Cael Sanderson said the changing travel plans didn't affect Friday's match but will make a difference Saturday. For one thing, wrestlers have to make weight two days in a row, though they are given an allowance. They're also traveling the same day they're competing, which is rare as well.

"I think it's good for them," Sanderson told reporters at Rec Hall after Friday's match. "It's good traning. We wrestle two days, three days in a row at nationals and two days in a row at Big Tens. So it's good for their weight management and it's good adversity training,"

Penn State (10-0, 4-0) has faced little adversity this season. The four-time NCAA team champ

has outscored its 10 opponents 429-19 this season, producing an average margin of victory of 41 points.

And their Big Ten matches haven't even been that close. The Nittany Lions have outscored conference opponents 177-3 and have a bout record of 39-1 in Big Ten duals. Eight of Penn State's 10 starters are undefeated, and six are ranked No. 1 at their weight classes, according to InterMat Wrestling.

Luke Lilledahl (125 pounds) defended his newly minted No. 1 ranking with a pin over Indiana's 11th-ranked Jacob Moran. It was one of two Penn State pins vs. the Hoosiers. Mitchell Mesenbrink, the undefeated No. 1 wrestler at 165, scored his team-leading seventh pin of the season against Indiana's 19th-ranked Tyler Lillard.

Nine Penn State wrestlers scored bonus-point victories against Indiana, with five producing technical falls. Among them was Cole Mirasola (285), who scored three takedowns within the first minute en route to a first-period technical fall and his sixth straight win.

About the Maryland Terrapins

Maryland Terrapins mascot Testudo is seen before a football game vs. the Auburn Tigers at Nissan Stadium. | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Unless Penn State significantly alters its lineup, Maryland likely will become the Nittany Lions' seventh shutout of the season. The Terps (4-5, 0-4 Big Ten) have lost by decisive scores to Northwestern (27-12), Wisconsin (28-13) and Purdue (28-11). Indiana, which Penn State just blanked, defeated Maryland 26-12.

Maryland has three ranked wrestlers in No. 7 Carter Young (8-1 at 149), No. 13 Branson John (19-3 at 197) and No. 15 Braxton Brown (13-4 at 133). Young and John will face top-ranked opponents in Shayne Van Ness and Josh Barr. Brown, meanwhile, gets fourth-ranked freshman Marcus Blaze, who is undefeated.

Unfortunately for the Terps, their top wrestler, 184-pounder Jaxon Smith, is out for the season with an ankle injury. Smith last season became Maryland's first All-American since 2019 and began this season at 5-0. Maryland is seeking a medical waiver for Smith's return next season.

"Jaxon Smith has been the face of our program since the summer of '22," Maryland coach Alex Clemsen said in a statement. "Losing him this year has been less than ideal. Seeing him battle

through the injury, work to get back for a title run, and continue to lead this team has been extremely impressive. At some point, though, it becomes clear that pushing forward is not what's best for his short- or long-term health."

What happens next for Penn State? Stay on top of all the Nittany Lions news by subscribing to the Penn State on SI Daily Digest. The newsletter is your free daily window into Penn State sports.

More Penn State Sports