Top Questions for Penn State Wrestling Entering the Big Ten Championships

One of Penn State wrestling coach Cael Sanderson's favorite phrases is "happy and healthy." It's his default position to describe (or deflect) his team's health. Sanderson returned to it this week as the Nittany Lions prepare to host the Big Ten Wrestling Championships, seeking to win their fourth straight team title.

"We're happy and healthy and ready to go," Sanderson told reporters in State College. "... We feel pretty darn good with our conditioning. We're ready to compete. We'll assess after the Big Tens for nationals, but our guys are ready to compete."

What does that mean for the field at the Big Ten Championships? Even a sticky situation regarding tournament pre-seeds shouldn't prevent Penn State from winning its 10th conference tournament title under Sanderson. But there's plenty more to watch beyond the team race.

How many Big Ten individual titles could Penn State win?

Penn State Nittany Lions wrestler Mitchell Mesenbrink takes the mat against Ohio State's Paddy Gallagher at 165 pounds during a Big Ten wrestling dual inside the Bryce Jordan Center. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Nittany Lions, who won five individual titles last season, currently have six wrestlers seeded atop their weight classes: Luke Lilledahl (125 pounds), Marcus Blaze (133), Shayne Van Ness (149), Mitchell Mesenbrink (165), Rocco Welsh (184) and Josh Barr (197). Meanwhile, Levi Haines is the unbeaten defending champ at 174 but seeded second (for now).

But they're not the only title contenders. PJ Duke (157) lost in a tiebreaker to Nebraska's Antrell Taylor and is seeded second to the defending NCAA champ. Penn State isn't likely to challenge Iowa's 1983 record of nine Big Ten champs, but a top number of eight isn't out of the question.

How will the freshmen perform?

Penn State Nittany Lions wrestling oach Cael Sanderson talks to PJ Duke during a match against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Blaze and Duke have yet to look like first-year wrestlers in Penn State's lineup. Following hugely successful freestyle seasons, the freshmen positioned themselves as title contenders this season. They understand tournament wrestling as well, having won U20 world titles last year.

Blaze enters the postseason as the No. 1 pre-seed, a controversial rating that could change before the tournament starts Saturday. Nevertheless, Blaze (19-0) has climbed to No. 2 nationally in the InterMat Wrestling rankings behind defending champ Lucas Byrd of Illinois, who probably will be the Big Ten's top seed when the tournament begins.

However, Blaze is 8-0 vs. the Big Ten with wins over six top-25 wrestlers. That includes a 3-2 decision over third-ranked Ben Davino of Ohio State. Blaze, who has 16 bonus-point wins, will be in the championship mix this weekend.

As will Duke, whose only loss is to Taylor in a tiebreaker. Duke, the No. 2 seed, could get a rematch with Taylor in the Big Ten finals. Sanderson and his staff usually are well prepared for rematches, meaning Duke will be equipped to finish a close bout in the third period.

What record can Levi Haines match?

Penn State Nittany Lions wrestler Levi Haines, right, takes on Ohio State's T.J. Schierl at 174 pounds during a Big Ten match at the Bryce Jordan Center. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Haines' No. 2 seed, which the conference coaches have a chance to correct, ultimately won't matter. Penn State's only senior starter has been the most dominant wrestler at his weight class, with nine technical falls in his 18 wins.

Haines has never lost a Big Ten Tournament bout, entering his last with a 9-0 record, including a pair of sudden-victory decisions for titles. Haines seeks to become just the third Penn State wrestler to win four Big Ten titles, joining David Taylor and Aaron Brooks.

How is Braeden Davis approaching the postseason?

Penn State's Braeden Davis, left, looks for the takedown call against Nebraska's Brock Hardy in the 141-pound bout during a Big Ten dual meet. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The junior enters the conference tournament having lost two of his last three bouts to the top two seeds. That includes a technical fall vs. No. 1 Jesse Mendez of Ohio State and a surprising pin to Nebraska's Brock Hardy.

Davis (9-3) is the No. 7 seed, in part because he replaced injured Aaron Nagao in January and has a low bout count. Davis might be Penn State's most-watched wrestler this postseason, especially as the team seeks to repeat with 10 medalists.

"He's feeling really good and he's got some really good training in and so he should feel really comfortable and excited to go compete and let it rip," Sanderson said.

Will the hammers keep it going?

Penn State's Josh Barr defeats Nebraska's Camden McDanel in the 197-pound bout during a Big Ten dual meet. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

So far, Mesenbrink and Barr have been untouchable this season. They're a combined 35-0 with 34 bonus-point victories. Which means, Mesenbrink and Barr have scored bonus points in every bout they have wrestled this season.

Mesenbrink (19-0) has 18 bonus-point wins, with 15 of those coming by pin (eight) or technical fall (seven). His other win was by forfeit. Mesenbrink, the defending NCAA champ at 165, leads Wrestlestat's Hodge Trophy ratings. He also is 40-0 against Big Ten wrestlers in his career.

Barr (16-0) began his season late because of an injury at the U23 World Championships. Since returning, he has scored seven technical falls, five pins and four major decisions. His closest bout this season is a 9-1 major over fourth-ranked Stephen Little of Arkansas Little Rock. Barr also wants to avoid getting hurt as he did at the 2025 Big Ten Championships.

Then there's Shayne Van Ness, the unbeaten top seed at 149 who leads Penn State in dual-meet takedowns (58). Van Ness (18-0) is among the most entertaining Nittany Lions to watch. In January, he surrendered an early seven-point move to Maryland's Carter Young before winning the bout 31-15.

What milestone can Cael Sanderson reach at Big Tens?

Penn State Nittany Lions wrestling coach Cael Sanderson reacts during a dual against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sanderson's 2025-26 team statistically was more dominant during the dual-meet season than his past four NCAA championship teams. Extending that to the tournament season would deliver a milestone this weekend.

Penn State seeks its 10th Big Ten tournament title under Sanderson, who would move into second place among coaches with the most conference championships. Sanderson is tied with Michgan's Cliff Keen with nine. Both trail Iowa's Dan Gable, who won 21 in his time as the Hawkeyes' head coach.

