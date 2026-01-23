How to Watch, What to Watch When Penn State Wrestling Hosts Indiana

Penn State wrestling begins another doubleheader weekend Friday at Rec Hall, where the top-ranked Nittany Lions will take on Indiana in a Big Ten match. Penn State looks to extend its NCAA-record win streak to 81 consecutive matches in the first of two weekend duals.

The Nittany Lions get a quick turnaround, visiting Maryland on Saturday in College Park. The match was rescheduled from Sunday because of the impending storm. The Penn State-Maryland match will begin at 5 p.m. ET Saturday.

Here's how to watch, and what to watch, when the Nittany Lions host the 25th-ranked Hoosiers.

How to watch, stream Penn State vs. Indiana wrestling

The Penn State-Indiana match is scheduled for a 7 p.m. ET start Friday at Rec Hall. There's no live television coverage, but fans can stream the match on B1G+, the Big Ten's subscription service.

Can't watch? Listen to Penn State radio analyst Jeff Byers call the match live from Rec Hall on the Penn State Sports Network. Penn State is 24-0-1 all-time against Indiana, winning the last meeting 45-0 at Rec Hall in 2024. The Nittany Lions have wrestled for 78 consecutive sellout crowds at Rec Hall.

About the Penn State Nittany Lions

Penn State Nittany Lions wrestler Rocco Welsh, right, goes for a takedown against the Iowa Hawkeyes' Angelo Ferrari during a match at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Penn State (9-0, 3-0 Big Ten) returns to Rec Hall as the nation's clear No. 1 team. InterMat Wrestling ranks six Nittany Lions atop their weight classes, including newcomers this week Luke Lilledahl (125 pounds) and Rocco Welsh (184). Welsh took the top spot after defeating former No. 1 Angelo Ferrari of Iowa in a tiebreaker at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Penn State's lineup has been utterly dominant in duals this season. The Nittany Lions are 84-6 in individual matches of their nine duals. That includes shutouts of five teams. Penn State's primary starting lineup features eight undefeated wrestlers and has a combined 109-3 record in duals. The team's average margin of victory is 40.2 points.

If it wrestles its primary starting lineup, Penn State will have the rankings edge in every match and could be on target for its sixth shutout of the season. So far, Penn State has outscored its three Big Ten opponents by a combined 129-3.

Want more remarkable numbers? Penn State holds a dual-match edge in takedowns of 266-22. It has scored bonus points in 64 of its 84 individual bouts, which includes 25 technical falls and 18 pins. Further, opposing teams have been called for stalling 71 times against the Nittany Lions.

Penn State even has potential All-Americans wrestling behind other potenial All-Americans. This week, Nittany Lions coach Cael Sanderson said that heavyweight Lucas Cochran potentially would be a top-10 wrestler for another team. Cochran is 8-1 with two ranked wins, and his only loss resulted from a medical forfeit at the Southern Scuffle in early January.

However, Cochran is wrestling alongside redshirt freshman Cole Mirasola, who won the lineup spot at 285 and has defeated ranked wrestlers in two of his last three bouts. That includes a 4-3 win over Iowa's Ben Kueter, who was ranked fifth nationally when they met in Iowa City. Mirasola is 10-2 and ranked 12th at 285.

About the Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana's Gabe Sollars wrestles Purdue's Ben Vanadia in a Big Ten match at Wilkinson Hall. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-TImes / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Hoosiers (6-2, 1-1 Big Ten) visit Penn State following a 26-12 win over Maryland, in which they won six bouts and got a career-first pin from Bryce Lowery at 157. Indiana began the conference season with a 45-0 loss to second-ranked Ohio State.

Indiana's highest-ranked wrestler is senior Jacob Moran, who is 10-1 and ranked 11th at 125. He'll get the newly minted No. 1 in Lilledahl, who Moran beat 6-5 in a 2022 tournament, according to Wrestlestat. Moran was a sophomore at Indiana then, while Lilledahl was wrestling ay Wyoming Seminary in Pennsylvania.

Of Indiana's five other ranked wrestlers, four will wrestle against No. 1 wrestlers from Penn State. At 141, 25th-ranked Henry Porter (9-3) gets unbeaten Shayne Van Ness. Tyler Lillard (19th at 165) meets defending national champ Mitchell Mesenbrink. At 174, 29th-ranked Derek Gilcher gets 2024 NCAA champ Levi Haines.

Indiana's Sam Goin (No. 15 at 184) takes on Welsh, and 14th-ranked Gabe Sollars will face No. 1 Josh Barr at 197.

Angel Escobedo is in his eighth year as Indiana's head coach. The Hoosiers qualified six wrestlers to the 2025 NCAA Championships and tied for 24th, their best performance since 2011. The team had four medalists at the Big Ten championships last year.

What happens next for Penn State? Stay on top of all the Nittany Lions news by subscribing to the Penn State on SI Daily Digest. The newsletter is your free daily window into Penn State sports.

More Penn State Wrestling