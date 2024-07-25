Penn State AD Discusses Cael Sanderson Extension, David Taylor's Contract at Oklahoma State
Penn State Athletic Director Patrick Kraft said he "chuckled" upon seeing David Taylor's contract terms as Oklahoma State's new wrestling coach. Asked whether he's considering a contract extension for Penn State wrestling coach Cael Sanderson, Kraft said it's possible.
"To be honest they’re locked and loaded for Paris," Kraft said of Sanderson's Nittany Lion Wrestling Club, which has four wrestlers at the 2024 Summer Olympics. "Cael, he is so focused on what is so important right now. We’ll continue to talk. ... If he wanted to talk contract extension today, we would talk contract extension. He isn’t wired that way, which is such an amazing trait that he has."
Multiple media outlets, including The Oklahoman, recently reported the terms of Taylor's contract with Oklahoma State. According to the paper, Taylor signed a six-year contract that would make him the "first college wrestling coach to earn $1 million per year." Penn State has not released terms of Sanderson's contract extension in 2022.
According to The Oklahoman, Taylor will make $7.45 million over six years, starting with a $1 million base salary that increases by $30,000 annually. Taylor also will receive a one-time payment of $1 million and can earn performance bonuses, which he can allocate into a fund for assistants.
Taylor was a two-time NCAA champion at Penn State who went on to become one of the world's best freestyle wrestlers. He won three world championships and, at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, became the first Penn State wrestler to win an Olympic gold medal. Taylor accepted the position as Oklahoma State's head wrestling coach in May, after John Smith retired and after losing to Penn State's Aaron Brooks at the U.S. Olympic Wrestling Trials.
Taylor became a first-time head coach for one of the nation's most historic college wrestling programs, replacing a 33-year-veteran who won five NCAA team titles and 23 conference titles. Taylor operated the M2 Training Center in State College but had not coached or recruited at the college level, making this one of wrestling's most fascinating hires since the Nittany Lions plucked Sanderson from Iowa in 2009.
Since then, Sanderson has guided the Nittany Lions to 11 NCAA team championships, including the past three. That prompted a comment from Kraft.
"We're happy for David, one of ours," Kraft told reporters at Big Ten Football Media Days in Indianapolis. "But I’m just going to tell you, we’re the best wrestling program in the world. [Oklahoma State] can have whoever they want. Good luck, David. Second place is cool, but, Penn State wrestling."
More Penn State Wrestling
Four Penn State wrestling recruits win U20 Pan-Am titles
14 Penn State athletes to compete for Team USA at Paris Olympics
Zain Retherford completes dramatic run to 2024 Paris Olympics
Penn State on SI is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on X (or Twitter) @MarkWogenrich.