Penn State's Biggest Storylines for the NCAA Wrestling Championships

A year ago, former Minnesota heavyweight star Gable Steveson called Penn State's wrestling success, guded by Cael Sanderson, "mind-boggling." That was before the Nittany won their fourth straight NCAA title and broke their own tournament scoring record.

"If they can keep doing that," Steveson said, "that's a cool thing."

And they could do it again. After winning a program-record seven titles at the Big Ten Wrestling Championships, Penn State is on course for a victory lap in Cleveland. The Nittany Lions head to the 2026 NCAA Wrestling Championships poised to answer the question, "Is this Penn State's best wrestling team ever?"

The brackets foreshadow a huge tournament for Penn State, which has seven No. 1 seeds and six undefeated wrestlers. So before heading to Rocket Arena for the March 19-21 tournament, here are the top storylines for Penn State beyond whether it wins a fifth straight NCAA title.

Can the Nittany Lions set the record for most individual titles?

Penn State Nittany Lions wrestling coach Cael Sanderson gestures to a wrestler during the Big Ten Wrestling Championships at Bryce Jordan Center. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Three wrestling programs have won five individual titles at one NCAA tournament. Iowa (1986 and 1997) and Penn State (2017 and 2021) have done it twice. Oklahoma State won five titles in 2005.

Penn State has its best chance ever to surpass that. The Nittany Lions have a program-record seven No. 1 seeds, and freshman Marcus Blaze is seeded third at 133 pounds. Penn State has a legitimate chance to win eight national championships.

Mitchell Mesenbrink (165) and Josh Barr (197) are overwhelming favorites at their weight classes, having been year-long No. 1 wrestlers who scored bonus points in every match this season. Shayne Van Ness (149) and Levi Haines (174) also have been ranked atop their weight classes for the entire season, while Luke Lilledahl (125) and Rocco Welsh (184) round out the unbeaten group.

No. 1 seeds are difficult to defend, though. Penn State had four last season but won two NCAA titles. Still, this group looks primed to win at least six titles and set a new NCAA record.

Does Penn State break its tournament points record?

Projected NCAA Championship team point based on seeds has Penn State running away with a 5th straight title! Any surprises from these potential scores? pic.twitter.com/MzYNhCc7b2 — FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) March 12, 2026

According to FloWrestling. Penn State should run away with the team title based on seeds. If they hold, Penn State would finish the tournament with 157 points.

But that doesn't consider bonus points, of which Penn State scored 20 last year to total 177 points in Philadelphia. And this Penn State team has been a bonus-point machine. The Nittany Lions generated bonus points in 108 of their 139 regular-season wins. Mesenbrink and Barr were responsible for 40 of those and combined for six at Big Tens.

Of course, bonus points are much tougher to score at NCAAs, especially when opponents wrestle to prevent Penn State from scoring. But if they get seven wrestlers to the finals, the Nittany Lions have a terrific shot to break their own scoring record for the third straight season.

Are 10 All-Americans a legitimate possibility?

Penn State Nittany Lions wrestler Levi Haines raises the championship belt at the Big Ten Wrestling Championships at Bryce Jordan Center. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

That's going to be more difficult. Last season, Penn State became just the second team (joining Minnesota's 2001 national-championship roster) to place all 10 NCAA qualifiers on the podium. In fact, all 10 finished sixth or better. And Minnesota's team won no national championships; Penn State won two.

But this year, two Penn State wrestlers will have to outkick their seed to make the podium. Braeden Davis, seeded 14th at 141, has the toughest road. Davis placed seventh at the Big Ten Championships, winning his medal-round bout but giving up a technical fall in the quarterfinals.

Davis could face a quarterfinal match with Nebraska's third-seeded Brock Hardy, who pinned him during the regular season.

Heavyweight Cole Mirasola, the ninth seed, needs to face some lighter matchups for a shot at medaling. Mirasola consistently weighs in at 226 pounds and labors, particularly from the bottom position, against bigger wrestlers.

An important match for Mirasola could come Thursday night in the second round. Mirasola might see Iowa's eighth-seeded Ben Kueter, who beat him 2-0 in the Big Ten consolations. Mirasola won their regular-season bout. A second win would be huge in Mirasola's quest to medal.

Who has the toughest roads to the finals?

Penn State Nittany Lions wrestler Luke Lilledahl wrestler celebrates his win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers Jore Volk in the 125-pound championship final of the Big Ten Wrestling Championships at Bryce Jordan Center. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

As usual, the lightweights deliver the least clarity. Lilledahl faces a potential gauntlet that could include fifth-seeded Troy Spratley of Oklahoma State (the defending NCAA runnerup) and fourth-seeded Sheldon Seymour of Lehigh, who defeated Lilledahl in last year's quarterfinals.

At 133, Marcus Blaze got the No. 3 seed, so he avoids fellow freshman phenom Jax Forrest of Oklahoma State until a potential final. However, to reach that final, Blaze likely would have to beat Ohio State's Ben Davino, the No. 2 seed who won their matchup at the Big Ten Championships.

And at 157, Duke might have to go through Ohio State's Brandon Cannon again en route to the final. Duke majored Cannon at Big Tens, though the former national No. 1 didn't look healthy. Fourth-ranked (and fourth-seeded) Kaleb Larkin of Arizona State looms in the semis, and of course Antrell Taylor of Nebraska is the defending champ, though Duke majored him in the Big Ten final.

Sign up to our free Penn State Nittany Lions newsletter and follow us on social media.