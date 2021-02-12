Penn State-Michigan Reschedule Their Wrestling Dual for Sunday

Penn State continues to rework its 2021 wrestling schedule, quickly assembling a huge match for Valentine's Day.

The Lions, who are ranked No. 3 nationally according to InterMat Wrestling, will visit No. 2 Michigan at 11 a.m. Sunday. Big Ten Network+ will stream the match live. According to a Penn State release, potential coverage on Big Ten Network will be announced.

Penn State (3-0) has not wrestled since defeating Wisconsin 34-6 on Feb. 2. The Lions were scheduled to host No. 1 Iowa on Friday night, but Iowa has paused team activities because of COVID-19 protocols.

Michigan (3-0) has been idle since Jan. 17 because of a program-wide athletics pause. The Wolverines return to action Friday night against No. 12 Ohio State before hosting Penn State. The Penn State-Michigan match originally was scheduled for Feb. 7.

Sunday's dual will be among the most compelling of the NCAA wrestling season. Both teams feature nine ranked wrestlers, setting up some exceptional matchups.

At 133 pounds, Penn State's Roman Bravo-Young, ranked third nationally, is set to meet No. 2 Stevan Micic of Michigan. Penn State's Brady Berge (No. 9) and Michigan's Will Lewan (No. 8) deliver a top-10 matchup at 157. And Aaron Brooks (No. 3) likely will meet No. 1 Myles Amine at 184.

Penn State has won nine straight meetings with Michigan.

Penn State coach Cael Sanderson said this week that the team still hopes to reschedule the match against No. 1 Iowa. Penn State currently has two more matches scheduled: at Ohio State on Feb. 18 and at home Feb. 22 against Maryland.

