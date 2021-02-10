Penn State Expects Big Ten Wrestling Championships to Run as Scheduled

'We have every intention of making it work,' Penn State coach Cael Sanderson said.

Penn State wrestling coach Cael Sanderson expects the Big Ten championships to run as scheduled next month at the Bryce Jordan Center, though the U.S. Olympic Wrestling Trials had to be relocated from the arena.

Penn State and USA Wrestling announced this week that the 2021 trials would be moved from the Bryce Jordan Center in part because of COVID-19 protocols. Penn State is scheduled to host the Big Ten tournament March 6-7, which Sanderson said he expects to happen.

"We are working through to figure out how we could host the Big Ten [tournament], but we have every intention on making it work, obviously," Sanderson said Wednesday. "All the athletes in the Big Ten are tested every day. We're testing every day. So there's not much more that we can do to keep everything safe."

Pennsylvania restricts indoor event occupancy to 500 people, which Sanderson said would not cover the wrestlers, staff and volunteers needed to operate the trials. Penn State will host the 2024 Olympic wrestling trials instead.

"There's no way we could have hosted the trials," Sanderson said.

Before the Big Ten tournament arrives, Penn State (3-0) still has most of its regular-season schedule to wrestle. The team postponed its first two matches against Rutgers and Michigan State because of positive test results for COVID-19 within the program.

Its last two opponents, No. 2 Michigan and No. 1 Iowa, postponed matches because of COVID-19 issues with those teams.

Penn State, ranked No. 3 by InterMat Wrestling, has not wrestled since defeating Wisconsin 34-6 on Feb. 2. Sanderson said the program is working to compete against Michigan and/or Michigan State this weekend.

Rescheduling the match against Michigan, which paused its entire athletics program Jan. 23, would be vital for the Lions. Sanderson said he is unsure whether Penn State will be able to reschedule the dual against No. 1 Iowa.

"It's difficult to reschedule," Sanderson said. "We had to be really creative to get the match with Wisconsin last week. So we're willing to do what we've got to do, but we just don't have a lot of weeks left."

On the mat

Sanderson said he does not expect heavyweight Greg Kerkvliet to wrestle this season. The coach did not elaborate, saying only that the redshirt freshman is unavailable.

Kerkvliet began the season ranked No. 5 nationally, according to InterMat Wrestling. Seth Nevills (3-0) moved to No. 7 in the rankings since reclaiming the lineup spot.

The Lions did not have an available wrestler at 125 pounds for their first three matches. Sanderson said the weight class now has the "green light," with multiple available competitors. To be eligible for the postseason, wrestlers must compete in four bouts.

Senior Nick Lee (No. 2 nationally at 141), is off to a strong start, with two technical falls in his first three wins. He and Nevills lead the Lions with 14 dual-meet points scored.

Freshman Beau Bartlett is taking advantage of the bonus matches being wrestled following the duals. Bartlett (141/149) is 4-0 with one fall. Creighton Edsell (171) is 4-0 as well.

Get the latest Penn State news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our AllPennState page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow AllPennState on Twitter @MarkWogenrich.