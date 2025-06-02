Penn State Releases Wrestling Coach Cael Sanderson's Salary
Penn State wrestling coach Cael Sanderson was the university's seventh-highest paid employee for the 2023-24 budget year, making just over $1 million. Penn State made Sanderson's salary public for the first time in its most recent Right-to-Know Law report required by the commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
Sanderson has been Penn State's most successful coach of the 21st century, leading the Nittany Lions to 12 NCAA wrestling titles since 2011. Penn State announced in 2022 that it had extended Sanderson's contract but did not release terms. The athletic department's policy is to address contract details regarding only the athletic director, football coach and men's basketball coach.
However, Penn State's latest Right-to-Know Law report lists details of Sanderson's compensation package for the 2024 fiscal year. According to the report, Sanderson made a base salary of $315,177 and a bonus package worth $649,278. He also received reportable retirement, deferred and nontaxable compensation, bringing his total salary to $1,017,300.
Sanderson's compensation for that year was comparable to the contract former Penn State wrestler David Taylor signed with Oklahoma State in 2024. According to The Oklahoman, Taylor received a six-year deal with a $1 million base salary for the first year. Penn State Athletic Director Pat Kraft acknowledged Taylor's deal last summer at Big Ten Football Media Days.
"We're happy for David, one of ours," Kraft told reporters in Indianapolis. "But I’m just going to tell you, we’re the best wrestling program in the world. [Oklahoma State] can have whoever they want. Good luck, David. Second place is cool, but, Penn State wrestling."
Kraft also acknowledged the value Sanderson and the wrestling program bring to Penn State and how he plans to continue both.
"If Cael walked in there and wanted $100 million, 'I will find you $100 million, Cael,'" Kraft said earlier this year. "But the reality is, it's opposite to that: 'I'm good, Pat, don't worry.' ... I always tell Cael, 'We're going to do whatever we need to do to give you all you need and the resources you need.'"
According to the Penn State report, five of the university's seven highest-paid employees for the fiscal year worked in athletics, topped by football coach James Franklin, who made $8.6 million. Also included in the report was former offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich, who made about $1.3 million. Penn State let go of Yurcich during the 2023 season.
The report, released May 30, covers the fiscal year from July 1 30, 2023 to June 30, 2024. That season, the Penn State football program went 10-3, losing to Ole Miss in the Peach Bowl. Franklin made a base salary of $500,000, as per the 10-year contract he signed in 2021, with more than $8.1 million in compensation listed in other categories. For instance, Franklin made $7.3 million in bonus and incentive compensation.
Penn State men's basketball coach Mike Rhoades was the university's second-highest paid employee, making just over $4.2 million. The fiscal year represents Rhoades' first season as the Nittany Lions' head coach.
Kraft was fifth on the list, making a total of $1.4 million. He was just behind Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi ($1.43 million). Stephen Massini, then the CEO of Penn State Health, was the university's third-highest paid employee at nearly $1.7 million.
In 2023, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro signed legislation requiring Penn State and other state-related universities to publish more information about salaries, finances and operations. The bill required the state-related universities to publish salaries of officers and directors and up to their 200 highest-paid employees.