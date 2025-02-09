Penn State Vs. Maryland Wrestling: Can the Nittany Lions Score Another Shutout?
The top-ranked Penn State wrestling team gets a quick turnaround after its shutout win over Michigan, hosting Maryland in a Big Ten match Sunday afternoon. The Nittany Lions (11-0) are pursuing their 68th consecutive dual-match victory since 2020 and potentially their sixth shutout of the season.
After covering a 38.5-point spread against Michigan, the Nittany Lions are 36.5-point home favorites against Maryland, according to DraftKings. The interesting question is, who will wrestle for Penn State? Here's a look at the Penn State vs. Maryland match.
No. 1 Penn State (11-0) vs. Maryland (8-8)
- When: 1 p.m. ET Sunday
- Where: Rec Hall
- Streaming: B1G+
About the Nittany Lions: Penn State routed Michigan 39-0 on Friday night at the Bryce Jordan Center, winning all 10 bouts without allowing a takedown. Josh Barr (197) defeated the nation's second-ranked wrestler, and Penn State scored bonus points in four of the 10 bouts. The shutout was Penn State's fifth in a season during which the team has outscored ranked opponents 256-24. No team has won more than two bouts vs. the Nittany Lions, who have given up a high of eight points (to Iowa) in a match. Which makes Sunday's match vs. Maryland interesting. Penn State's full starting lineup would be favored in every bout, pointing to a potential second consecutive shutout. And Nittany Lions coach Cael Sanderson said Friday that he likes having the quick turnaround, giving wrestlers a chance to weigh in again soon and simulate tournament conditions. However, Sanderson could rest some of his starters and provide dual-match experience for wrestlers who don't get much. For instance, redshirt junior Lucas Cochran could wrestle in place of Barr, who is coming off an overtime win. Likewise, could one of the Mirasola twins (Connor at 197 or Cole at heavyweight) make their Big Ten debut? Sanderson's lineup will be intriguing to watch.
About the Terrapins: Former Penn State heavyweight Seth Nevills returns to Rec Hall after transferring to Maryland last season. Nevills, ranked 12th nationally according to InterMat, wrestled four seasons at Penn State, going 22-7. The sixth-year senior is 13-3 this season but 2-3 in the Big Ten. Will he get a look at former training partner Greg Kerkvliet? Maryland fell to 12th-ranked Rutgers 21-20 on Friday, splitting the match's 10 bouts but losing on bonus points. No. 11 Braxton Brown (133) delivered the night's biggest win, a 6-3 decision over Rutgers' Dylan Shawver. Brown could face Penn State's Braeden Davis, if the sophomore is healthy. Davis has missed Penn State's last two duals since his 2-1 win over Shawver in late January. Maryland is 3-3 in the Big Ten, its most wins since joining the conference. The Terps have four wrestlers ranked in Intermat's top-12, led by No. 6 Ethen Miller, who is 17-0 at 157 pounds. Miller, a two-time NCAA qualifier, could face top-ranked Tyler Kasak of Penn State in a meeting of unbeatens.
How to watch Penn State vs. Maryland wrestling
There's no TV broadcast for the Penn State-Maryland match. The Big Ten Network's streaming service, B1G+, will carry the match live. The Penn State Sports Network has the radio call.
