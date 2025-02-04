NIL Won't Define Penn State Wrestling's Recruiting Strategy, Cael Sanderson Says
Though NIL has rewritten the recruiting rules across college sports, Penn State wrestling coach Cael Sanderson hasn't allowed it to take over his top-ranked program. Sanderson said that his recruiting pitch will continue to focus on what the Penn State program can do for wrestlers and not how much it can pay them.
"When kids are in our program, we’re going to do our best to take care of them," Sanderson told reporters Monday in State College during his weekly media availability. "We’re not going to get anybody because of NIL money. That just goes against what we believe."
Penn State currently rosters the best wrestling program in the country, with a 66-match win streak and three consecutive national championships. The No. 1 Nittany Lions defeated No. 2 Iowa 30-8 last week, winning eight of 10 bouts in their latest dominant dual-match performance. No opponent has won more than two bouts in a dual vs. Penn State (10-0) this season, and the team has compiled a 92-8 individual record in its matches.
Nevertheless, Sanderson said that NIL, while important, won't be the sole feature of Penn State's recruiting pitch. Penn State has a generous collection of benefactors willing to support the program financially, but Sanderson said he won't get into a bidding war with other teams for wrestlers.
"We’re always going to be a little slow to change," Sanderson said. "We’re not very worldly as far as how we approach things as a staff, as a program. It’s more about, we want our kids to be happy and we want them to be able to do what they want to do for the rest of their lives and obviously be at their best in those big moments. But at the same time, you’re going to take care of your kids. Penn State has a great alumni network of very loyal people, but our focus is always big picture, long-term stuff."
Penn State is on the final-four list of 2026 prospect Bo Bassett, one of the nation's top wrestlers and another gifted Pennsylvania talent. Bassett named Penn State, Iowa, Oklahoma State and Virginia Tech as his four finalists. He is scheduled to announce his commitment Tuesday night after his high school, Bishop McCort, competes in the PIAA Team Championships.
Sanderson isn't permitted to discuss the recruiting process of specific wrestlers, according to NCAA rules, but did offer a general assessment of his program's strategy. Penn State already has received commitments from three of the nation's top-seven wrestlers ranked pound-for-pound, according to FloWrestling.
"I think obviously our greatest recruiting tool is, we’re going to help you get to the top of the mountain and, whatever that means to you, you’re going to reach your highest levels," Sanderson said. "To us, obviously, it’s about helping you and preparing you with a certain lifestyle, mentality and approach that’s going to benefit you for the rest of your life. That’s what we want. We want to create kids that go out there and make a difference in the world and do what they want to do, whatever that might be. It might be the sport of wrestling, it might be outside the sport of wrestling, but that’s what we’ve been blessed to be able to do. And our greatest recruiting pitch is just, you can see what we’re doing. It’s not, hey what are we going to do? It’s, this is what we are doing. That makes it a lot easier."
Noteworthy
Tyler Kasak sustained what Sanderson termed a "pretty nasty cut" over his right eye during his 5-2 win over Iowa's Jacori Teemer last Friday. The cut required stitches but didn't prevent Kasak from producing the most iconic celebration of Penn State's season.
"I couldn’t see it because his hair so long," Sanderson said of the cut. "When the trainer pulled his hair up, you could see his eyebrow was hanging down over his eye and it was split open."
Sanderson kept his options open when asked about the timeline for Braeden Davis at 133 pounds. The returning Big Ten champ did not wrestle against Iowa with what Sanderson called a lingering injury from his previous match. "It wouldn't surprise me if he's ready to roll [this weekend]," Sanderson said. "He could be ready to roll real soon, or we might let him relax a little bit longer."
Up Next
Penn State wrestles a Friday-Sunday schedule this week, looking for wins 67 and 68 in a row. The Nittany Lions host Michigan on Friday night at the Bryce Jordan Center before returning to Rec Hall on Sunday to face Maryland.
More Penn State Wrestling
