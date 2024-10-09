Penn State Wrestling 2024-25 Schedule: Nittany Lions Pursue 4th Straight NCAA Title
Penn State will host two major Big Ten wrestling matches at the Bryce Jordan Center as part of the 2024-25 Nittany Lions wrestling season. Penn State will cap its season at Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center, which will host the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, a tournament the Nittany Lions will try to win for the fourth consecutive year.
Before beginning its dual-meet season, Penn State will host the 2024 NWCA All-Star Classic on Nov. 16 at Rec Hall. Six Nittany Lions are scheduled to compete in the exhibition, including returning NCAA champs Carter Starocci, Levi Haines and Greg Kerkvilet. Starocci, a four-time NCAA champion, will wrestle defending NCAA champion Parker Keckeisen of Northern Iowa at 184 pounds. Beau Bartlett, Tyler Kasak and Shayne Van Ness will represent Penn State the Nittany Lions at the all-star match.
Penn State begins the 2024-25 wrestling season No. 17 at Rec Hall against Drexel before competing at the Army Black Knight Invitational the following week. Penn State returns to the Lehigh Valley's PPL Center to face Lehigh for their long-standing dual match on Dec. 8. The Nittany Lions close the calendar year at the Journeymen Collegiate Duals Dec. 22 in Nashville, where it is scheduled to face Binghamton, Arkansas Little-Rock and Missouri.
Penn State begins the Big Ten season Jan. 10 at Rec Hall against Missouri, one of four conference home matches the Nittany Lions will wrestle this season. The highlights will be Iowa's Jan. 31 visit and Michigan's Feb. 7 visit, both at the Bryce Jordan Center.
The Big Ten championships are scheduled for March 8-9 at Northwestern. Philadelphia will host the NCAA wrestling championships March 20-22.
Penn State returns a loaded lineup in Cal Sanderson's 16th season as head coach. The Nittany Lions bring back three NCAA champs, two other finalists and a total of six All-Americans. NCAA champs Starocci, Kerkvliet and Haines return, and Starocci seeks to become the first five-time national champ in college wrestling history.
The Nittany Lions have won three straight NCAA wrestling titles and 11 under Sanderson since 2010. Last season, Penn State set NCAA tournament records for scoring and margin of victory, became the first college wrestling program with two four-time national champions and put eight All-Americans on the podium.
2025 PENN STATE WRESTLING SCHEDULE
- Nov. 16: NWCA All-Star Classic (exhibition) | Rec Hall | 7 p.m.
- Nov. 17: DREXEL | Rec Hall | 1 p.m.
- Nov. 24: Army Black Knight Invitational
- Dec. 8: at Lehigh (PPL Center, Allentown) | 2 p.m.
- Dec. 15: WYOMING | Rec Hall | 1 p.m.
- Dec. 22: Journeyman Collegiate Duals | Nashville, Tenn.
- Jan. 10: MICHIGAN STATE | Rec Hall
- Jan. 17: at Nebraska
- Jan. 24: at Rutgers
- Jan. 31: IOWA | Bryce Jordan Center
- Feb. 7: MICHIGAN | Bryce Jordan Center
- Feb. 9: MARYLAND | Rec Hall
- Feb. 14: at Ohio State
- Feb. 16: at Illinois
- Feb. 21: AMERICAN | Rec Hall | 7 p.m.
- March 8-9: Big Ten Championships | Evanston, Ill.
- March 20-22: NCAA Championships | Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia
