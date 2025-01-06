Penn State Wrestling: 4 Nittany Lions Win Weekend Tournament Titles
Penn State wrestling's freshman class had quite a tournament weekend, winning three individual titles at the Southern Scuffle. In all, four wrestlers representing the top-ranked Nittany Lions claimed individual tournament titles as the season now turns toward the Big Ten schedule.
Three of Penn State's most promising freshmen won their weight classes at the Southern Scuffle in Chattanooga, Tenn. Among them were twins Connor and Cole Mirasola, who combined to win seven Wisconsin state high school titles and are unbeaten competing in open events as freshmen. Connor Mirasola won the 197-pound weight class at the Southern Scuffle, going 5-0 with a pin, two technical falls and a major decision. Cole Mirasola won the 285-pound title with a 4-0 record, scoring two technical falls and majoring 24th-ranked Lucas Stoddard of Army 9-0 in the final.
Fellow freshman Zack Ryder, a four-time New York state champ who won silver at the 2024 U20 World Championships, claimed the 184-pound title at the Southern Scuffle. He went 5-0 and defeated a pair of top-25 opponents, pinning 20th-ranked TJ Steward or Virginia Tech in the semifinals. Ryder then hit a five-point move in sudden victory to defeat Al Heeg of Northern Colorado in the title bout.
Carl Nasdeo, another member of Penn State's 2024-25 freshman class, went 4-0 to win the 141-pound title at the Edinboro Open. Nasdeo scored a technical fall and major decision at the tournament.
Sophomore Connor Pierce took second at 149 pounds at the Southern Scuffle. He won four bouts, including a 4-3 decision over 13th-ranked Willie McDougald of Oklahoma, to reach the championship bout. Pierce fell to 16th-ranked Jordan Williams of Little Rock 10-5 in the final.
Coach Cael Sanderson's No. 1 Penn State wrestling team begins the Big Ten dual season Friday against Michigan State. The Nittany Lions (6-0) bring a 62-match win streak to the dual, scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. in Rec Hall. Big Ten Network will televise.
