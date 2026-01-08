Penn State Wrestling's Cael Sanderson Offers Positive Update on Masanosuke Ono

Masanosuke Ono, the Japanese wrestling star who joined the Penn State wrestling team this season, resumed training with the Nittany Lions after missing a major December tournament because of a medical issue.

Penn State coach Cael Sanderson said that Ono is "doing well" after withdrawing from Japan's Emperor's Cup and that he intends to wrestle in open tournaments at some point this season.

"He returned to Japan over winter break and just got back a few days ago," Sanderson told reporters Wednesday in State College at his weekly media availability. "He just had some issues medically that he's kind of working through. He's hoping to hit some opens this year. We love him, too, obviously just because he's fun to watch wrestle."

Ono, the 2024 Senior World freestyle champ at 61 kg, had planned to compete in the December Emperor's Cup, a Japanese tournament that served as a qualifier for the 2026 World Championships. According to United World Wrestling, Ono withdrew from the event because of an issue potentially related to losing weight to compete at 57 kg.

The 22-year-old Ono became one of the most popular wrestlers in Japan following his dominant performance at the 2024 Senior World Championships. Ono defeated an Olympic champion and the weight class' defending world champion during a tournament run in which he outscored opponents 55-2.

Last March, just two days after Penn State broke its own NCAA championships scoring record, Ono announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions. He joined a roster that returned seven All-Americans and two NCAA champions. Prior to his announcement, Ono defeated Spencer Lee during an exhibition match in Iowa.

Ono, listed as a junior on Penn State's roster, is expected to join the Nittany Lions' regular lineup for the 2026-27 season. However, he is eligible to participate in open events this year without affecting his eligibility.

Earlier this season, Sanderson called Ono an "incredible addition" to the program. "He loves Penn State, loves being here," the Penn State coach said. This week, Sanderson said that Ono continues to ingratiate himself with teammates and coaches.

"He's such a positive kid and obviously an unbelievable wrestler," Sanderson said. "We just love having his energy and perspective, and it's a real blessing to have him here as part of the program."

Top-ranked Penn State opens its Big Ten schedule Saturday by hosting No. 14 Rutgers at Rec Hall. The match begins at 4 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network.

Penn State (6-0) has won 77 consecutive dual matches dating to 2020. In December, the Nittany Lions broke Oklahoma State's 76-match win streak, which was the longest in NCAA Division I men's wrestling history.

With a win over Rutgers, Penn State would set the all-time NCAA record for the longest wrestling win streak, surpassing Division II St. Cloud State, which won 77 straight matches from 2017-22.

