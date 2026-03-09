What We Learned From Penn State's 4th Straight Big Ten Wrestling Title

Penn State's PJ Duke announced his national-championship candidacy, Shayne Van Ness won another wild bout and Cael Sanderson poked at the seedings process again. Those were among the highlights Sunday, as the Nittany Lions won their fourth straight team title at the Big Ten Wrestling Championships.

Penn State crowned a school-record seven champions, set a team scoring mark at the tournament and qualified its entire 10-wrestler lineup to the NCAA Championships for the third consecutive year. And Sanderson became just the second Big Ten coach to win 10 conference tournament titles.

Big weekend for the Nittany Lions. Here's what stood out from the Bryce Jordan Center.

PJ Duke is ready for NCAAs

Penn State Nittany Lions wrestler PJ Duke walks on the mat for a match at the Big Ten Wrestling Championships at Bryce Jordan Center. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Last spring, U.S. wrestling legend Jordan Burroughs called PJ Duke a "superstar in the making" after the high school senior pinned four-time NCAA champion Yianni Diakomihalis to win Final X and qualify for USA Wrestling's Senior World team. Duke reminded everyone of that prediction at the Big Ten Wrestling Championships.

Penn State's relentless 157-pound freshman scored major decisions over the weight class' defending NCAA champ (Antrell Taylor of Nebraska) and the season-long No. 1 (Brandon Cannon of Ohio State). Duke scored 32 points in those two bouts en route to being named the tournament's outstanding wrestler.

In a field that included teammates Mitchell Mesenbrink and Josh Barr and Ohio State's Jesse Mendez, Duke stood out. The 19-1 freshman could not be wrestling better at a better time, which he proved against Taylor in the final.

Taylor won their first meeting 2-1, keeping Duke from his offensive game. In the rematch, Duke scored three takedowns, letting Taylor up after the third in an attempt to finish the major.



"PJ wrestled great," Sanderson told reporters after the tournament. "He was good and determined to score his points. He did a nice job, made some small adjustments [after the first bout vs. Taylor] and went out took care of what he needed to take care of."

Sanderson swipes the seeding process again

Penn State’s Rocco Welsh (left) talks with head coach Cael Sanderson (right) and assistant coach Casey Cunningham (middle) while wrestling Iowa’s Angelo Ferrar during the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Wrestling Championships at Bryce Jordan Center. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Rocco Welsh won the 184-pound weight class with three overtime decisions, including a 2-1 tiebreaker win over Minnesota's Max McEnelly in the final. Sanderson praised Welsh but also took the opportunity to poke at the Big Ten's seeding process again.

"Rocco had a heck of a tough bracket," Sanderson said. "[The] seeds obviously were really screwed up to start the tournament, and it only hurt a couple teams, so I didn't do anything about it. But I don’t think we’ll be going that route again, because you want to do what’s right for the kids."

Sanderson challenged the Big Ten's seeding process before the tournament but didn't mention Welsh's path specifically. According to the latest InterMat Wrestling rankings, Welsh faced No. 2 Angelo Ferrari of Iowa, No. 7 Brock Mantanona of Michigan and McEnelly (No. 4) in succession. He needed two tiebreakers and a sudden victory to win his first Big Ten title.

"Rocco wrestled some great wrestlers and he had to really get tough and find a way to win a match and stay solid and he did," Sanderson said. "It's all preparation. Being able to show that composure and poise and find a way is special."

The Nittany Lions continue winning close ones

Penn State Nittany Lions Luke Lilledahl reacts after defeating Minnesota Golden Gophers Jore Volk in the 125-pound championship final of the Big Ten Wrestling Championships at Bryce Jordan Center. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Iowa coach Tom Brands once lamented that Penn State wrestlers often find a way to score first and last. They did it again this weekend. Penn State went 5-1 in overtime decisions, with Welsh and Luke Lilledahl needing extra time to win titles.

Lilledahl capped a superb tournament with a sudden-victory takedown against Minnesota's Jore Volk to win his second Big Ten title. Marcus Blaze went 1-1 in overtime bouts, winning his semifinal in sudden vuctory before falling to Ohio State's Ben Davino on a tiebreaker rideout.

That's the mark of a technical and determined team. No wonder Penn State beat its program record with seven champions and scored the most tournament points (184) since Iowa hit 185 in 1995. The Nittany Lions also clearly carried their dominant regular-season approach into the postseason.

"I don’t know how to really compare teams, but this is a really good team," Sanderson said. "Just the character and determination, everything is outstanding. We won a lot of tough matches and close matches. It’s these guys making that decision to believe in themselves and do what they do and do it consistently like they have all year long. We’re happy and definitely grateful to have a good weekend like this."

What, Shayne Van Ness worry?

SHAYNE WINS HIS FIRST B1G TITLE WITH A PIN!!📌 🤯A TRUE CHAMP! 🏆 👑#PSUwr pic.twitter.com/LwvIzYYnEo — Penn State WRESTLING (@pennstateWREST) March 8, 2026

Van Ness won a most unconventional title at 149 pounds. He scored two victories, including in the final, without recording a takedown and rallied from a 6-1 deficit in his other win.

Van Ness (21-0) pinned Ohio State's Ethan Stiles to claim his first Big Ten title, catching the Buckeye out of position for the second-period fall. That followed an 11-10 semifinal win over Michigan's Lachlan McNeil, who led 6-1 after the first period.

Van Ness also gave up the first takedown in his opener against Iowa's Ryder Block, who led 4-3 with 5 seconds remaining. But Block stepped out of bounds for a two-point penalty that gave Van Ness the win.

"He can fall behind a takedown or even two and still come back and win a match, so I think that gives him a lot of confidence," Sanderson said. "Obviously moving forward we’d like to go get those first two takedowns. It's easier for him, but we’re not trying to wrestle a perfect match. Hustle makes up for mistakes."

