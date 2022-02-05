No. 1 Penn State Storms Past Ohio State

The Lions win eight bouts, three in OT, to rout the Buckeyes before nearly 16,000 fans at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Penn State dominated Ohio State on Friday, winning eight bouts in a 32-7 victory at the Bryce Jordan Center, but the most noteworthy point was the team's performance in overtime.

The Lions won three times in sudden victory to complete a dominant night before 15,991 home fans. That Penn State (15-0, 7-0 Big Ten) won big was no surprise. But the team also continues to win the razor-close bouts, something coach Cael Sanderson stresses year-round.

Terrell Barraclough (157), Creighton Edsell (165) and Max Dean (194) won in SV, marking the second consecutive match in which Penn State won at least two OT bouts. The Lions won in sudden victory and the tiebreaker in defeating No. 2 Iowa last week.

Penn State wrestled in front of 15,991 fans at the Bryce Jordan Center, marking its 59th consecutive sellout and the fifth-largest crowd to attend an NCAA indoor wrestling match.

Here's a bout-by-bout look at Penn State's win over Ohio State.

125: No. 6 Drew Hildebrandt (PSU) dec. No. 10 Malik Heinselman 2-0

Hildebrandt worked aggressively from the top in the third period, turning a full-period rideout into a 2-0 victory. Hildebrandt was the stronger wrestler throughout and looked particularly well-conditioned in the third.

133: No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young (PSU) pin Brady Koontz in 6:31

Bravo-Young (12-0) scored his third dual-meet pin of the season, turning Koontz to start the third period and finishing with the fall. Bravo-Young dominated the bout, taking an 11-3 lead into the third.

141. No. 1 Nick Lee (PSU) dec. No. 20 Dylan D'Emilio 13-3

Lee (12-0) scored an early takedown and didn't relent. He finished the bout with a takedown in the last 30 seconds, adding a stall point and two for riding time to clinch the major.

149. No. 2 Sammy Sasso (OSU) dec. No. 18 Beau Bartlett 4-2

Bartlett challenged the nation's second-ranked wrestler, escaping midway through the third period for a 2-2 tie. But Sasso hit a single-leg late in the third, finishing it for the winning takedown with 4 seconds left.

157: Terrell Barraclough (PSU) dec. Isaac Wilcox 4-2 SV

Barraclough scored one of his most dramatic wins of the season, finishing a wild scramble with a takedown 3 seconds before the sudden-victory period ended. It was an important win for the sophomore, who evened his season record at 7-7.

165: Creighton Edsell (PSU) dec. Kevon Freeman 2-0 SV

Edsell, wrestling in place of Brady Berge, forced overtime by cutting Freeman's riding time below one minute. Then he turned a shot into a scramble into the winning takedown, improving to 8-3 this season.

174: No. 7 Ethan Smith (OSU) dec. Mason Manville 15-5

Manville wrestled in place of unbeaten Carter Starocci, who could be out until the Big Ten tournament, according to the Penn State radio broadcast. Smith dominated the bout, and Manville likely will get another chance Sunday against Nebraska.

184: No. 1 Aaron Brooks (PSU) pin Rocky Jordan 3:20

Brooks scored his third pin of the season, and 55th team point for the Lions, in a dominant performance. Brooks (13-0) hit a textbook cradle for the fall.

197: No. 2 Max Dean (PSU) dec. No. 21 Gavin Hoffman 5-3 SV

Dean completed Penn State's OT run, taking down Hoffman a minute into sudden victory to improve to 14-1. Dean scrambled through Hoffman's shot attempt and later spun a scramble into the winning takedown.

285: No. 5 Greg Kerkvliet (PSU) dec. No. 13 Tate Orndorff 10-2

Kerkvliet punctuated the match with a major decision, improving to 12-1 on the season. Kerkvliet scored two of his four takedowns in a dominant third period.

Penn State completes its Big Ten dual-meet schedule Sunday against No. 7 Nebraska. The match, scheduled for noon at Rec Hall, will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

