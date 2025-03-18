Penn State Wrestling: How to Watch, Stream the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships
Penn State wrestling returns to Philadelphia this week for the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships with a compelling history. In 2011, the Nittany Lions won their first NCAA title under head coach Cael Sanderson, which proved to be the start of a dynasty. Penn State is pursuing its 12th NCAA title in Sanderson's 16th season with the program.
As a result, Penn State fans want to watch. Tickets are a commodity for the three-day tournament at Wells Fargo Center, where Saturday night's championship finals could be historic. How can Penn State fans watch and follow the action at the NCAA Wrestling Championships? Here are the event schedule, broadcast schedule and ways to track the action from anywhere.
2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships Schedule
The 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships are scheduled for March 20-22 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Wresters will compete in six sessions over the three-day tournament. Here's the plan:
Thursday, March 20
- Noon ET: Session I — First Round (ESPNU)
- 7 p.m.: Session 2 — Second Round and consolations (ESPN)
Friday, March 21
- Noon: Session 3 — Third Round and consolations (ESPNU)
- 8 p.m.: Session 4 — Semifinals and "blood round" (ESPN)
Saturday, March 22
- 11 a.m.: Session 5 — Consolation Semifinals and medal-round finals (ESPNU)
- 7 p.m.: Session 6 — Championship Finals (ESPN)
How to watch the NCAA Wrestling Championships
ESPN has exclusive rights to the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships and is will broadcast or stream every bout from Philadelphia. ESPNU will carry the early sessions each day, with the action shifting to ESPN in primetime. In addition. ESPN+ will stream each mat throughout the three-day tournament via its MatCast coverage.
How to follow the NCAA Wrestling Championships bout-by-bout
TrackWrestling will host live scoring and bracket updates throughout the tournament. The NCAA also offers an app to track teams, wrestlers, results and more from Philadelphia. It's available at the Apple App Store and through Google Play.
Looking for brackets for the NCAA Wrestling Championships? Get them here.