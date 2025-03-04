Penn State Wrestling News: Where the Nittany Lions Rank Nationally Before Big Tens
The starting lineup Penn State wrestling will bring to this weekend's Big Ten Wrestling Championships could be among the best in conference tournament history. Eight Nittany Lions are ranked either first or second nationally, according to InterMat Wrestling, and four are returning conference champions — five including two-time Big Ten champ Carter Starocci, who was forced to take an injury default at Big Tens last year.
With 10 starters all ranking in the top eight nationally, Penn State could be in line for a showcase event at Northwestern University, perhaps going beyond its record-setting performance last year. Before heading to Welsh-Ryan Arena for the Big Ten Wrestling Championships, here's a look at where the Nittany Lions stand in the national rankings.
125: No. 8 Luke Lilledahl (15-2)
The true freshman seeks to follow teammate Braeden Davis as a 125-pound Big Ten champ. Lilledahl went 6-2 vs. Big Ten opponents this season, falling to Rutgers' Dean Peterson and Ohio State's Brendan McCrone. The loss to McCrone was one for study hall, since Lilledahl was caught in a cradle and pinned when leading 6-2. Lilledahl has a win over Nebraska's Caleb Smith (ranked sixth nationally) and has not wrestled No. 1 Matt Ramos of Purdue.
133: No. 5 Braeden Davis (8-3)
An injury sidelined the sophomore in the season's second half, and Davis did not wrestle vs. American in the last match for "precautionary" reasons, according to coach Cael Sanderson. Davis went 3-2 vs. the Big Ten this season, with notable wins over Rutgers' Dylan Shawver and Ohio State's Nic Bouzakis. Davis has a loss to Illinois' Lucas Byrd and did not wrestle No. 1 Drake Ayala of Iowa.
141: No. 1 Beau Bartlett (18-0)
For the second consecutive season, Bartlett enters Big Tens ranked No. 1 nationally ahead of Ohio State's Jesse Mendez. Bartlett won their regular-season bout, as he did last year, and seeks to flip the Big Ten result. The two should meet in the final; expect another 4-1 or 4-2 result. Bartlett has a 9-6 career record at the Big Ten Championships.
149: No. 2 Shayne Van Ness (17-1)
Van Ness, who placed third at NCAAs in 2023, returns to the postseason after missing last season. He had a phenomenal regular season, scoring 14 bonus-point wins. His lone loss was to Nebraska's Ridge Lovett, now ranked fourth nationally, in a surprising 10-2 major decision. Van Ness is 6-0 since then and has had plenty of time to reset from the loss.
157: No. 1 Tyler Kasak (14-1)
Kasak's late-season concussion cost him a few duals, but the sophomore returned with a first-period pin vs. American. Kasak hasn't dropped a bout on the mat this season; his one loss was the injury default against Maryland's Ethen Miller. The Big Ten Championships will be a national showcase at this weight class. Kasak leads a group of seven Big Ten wrestlers in the top 10 and four in the top 5.
165: No. 1 Mitchell Mesenbrink (19-0)
Mesenbrink, the returning NCAA runnerup at 165, has been among the most dominant wrestlers at any weight class this season. He has produced bonus points in all 17 bouts he has wrestled, with a nation-leading 15 technical falls. Mesenbrink scored technical falls or major decisions against every Big Ten wrestler he has faced this season. No reason to believe that will change this weekend.
174: No. 2 Levi Haines (17-1)
Before the anticipated rematch with Missouri's Keegan O'Toole at NCAAs, Haines seeks to win his third straight Big Ten title. Last year he scored a 4-1 decision in sudden victory in the final. Haines had a couple of tests late in the season, including a 6-4 February decision over Ohio State's Carson Kharchla. Still, the junior is the wide favorite here.
184: No. 1 Carter Starocci (18-0)
After Penn State's win over American, Sanderson said the team was "happy and healthy," noting that no one got hurt in the last dual. "Remember a year ago we had an injury in this last match, and that was not a good thing," said Sanderson, referring to Starocci's injury that kept him out of the Big Ten Championships. Starocci returns seeking to win his third conference title. Starocci has not lost a bout on the mat since the 2021 Big Ten final. Perhaps that memory fires him even more, if that's possible.
197: No. 2 Josh Barr (15-1)
The redshirt freshman has been the revelation of Penn State's lineup. He climbed the rankings all season with ranked wins until facing Iowa's No. 1 Stephen Buchanan, who handed Barr his first college loss. The rematch should arrive in the Big Ten final and will illuminate how Barr and Penn State's coaching staff have studied that bout.
285: No. 2 Greg Kerkvliet (16-0)
Heavyweight should deliver the main event of the Big Ten Championships. Kerkvliet, the defending champ at 285, likely will meet two-time NCAA champ Gable Steveson of Minnesota for the first time in college. Kerkvliet publicly has maintained a neutral distance from the potential matchup, but his inner competitor pines for it. Kerkvliet seeks his second Big Ten title.