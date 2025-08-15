Penn State Wrestling Takes the Spotlight at U20 World Championships
Penn State's 2025 wrestling roster begins its world tour Aug. 17, when the U20 World Wrestling Championships get underway in Bulgaria. Half of Team USA's men's freestyle roster will compete for the Nittany Lions next season, including three promising true freshmen who will be integral to the program's future.
Cole and Connor Mirasola, P.J. Duke, Marcus Blaze and William Henckel will pursue world titles for the U.S., which seeks to defend the freestyle team title it won last season. Here's a look at the upcoming U20 World Championships.
When are the U20 World Wrestling Championships, and how to watch
The week-long event kicks off Aug. 17 in Samokov, Bulgaria. Four weight classes (70, 74, 97 and 125 kg), begin Sunday. The 57, 65, 79 and 82 kg weight classes start Aug. 18, and the 61 and 86 kg weight classes open Aug. 19. Each weight class will be contested over two days.
FloWrestling will stream the event live from Bulgaria. Brackets and results will be available at UWW's site.
Penn State wrestlers to watch at the U20 worlds
Half the men's freestyle roster will train for Cael Sanderson at Penn State next season, underscoring the head coach's deft touch in recruiting talent to State College. Two of the wrestlers will be redshirt freshmen for the Nittany Lions, while three are joining the roster this year. Here's a look:
P.J. Duke
Weight class: 70 kg
What to know: Duke might be the biggest story of this freestyle season. He has qualified for three world teams, including the Senior team as an 18-year-old. Having turned 19 in July, Duke brings an elite resume to Bulgaria. He won Final X this spring and the U20 team trials. Duke won a bronze medal for Team USA at the 2024 U20 worlds.
Marcus Blaze
Weight class: 61 kg
What to know: Blaze also won a bronze medal at U20 worlds last season and made his second U20 world team by winning the U.S. trials. The Ohio native won a U17 world title in 2023 and is competing in a world event for the third straight year. Blaze, 18, was four-time Ohio state champ at Perrysburg High.
Cole Mirasola
Weight class: 125 kg
What to know: One of two Mirasolas on Penn State's roster, Cole is Penn State's likely heavyweight starter next season. Before dialing into his college career, Cole seeks to win his first World Championships medal. He has had a strong freestyle season, winning the U20 U.S. title and gold at the Pan American Championships. Cole was a three-time Wisconsin state champ in high school.
Connor Mirasola
Weight class: 92 kg
What to know: Cole's twin brother also will be a redshirt freshman for the Nittany Lions. He qualified for U20 worlds by winning the U.S. title at the team trials. Connor also won a U20 Pan American gold medal. Connor placed fifth at U20 worlds last season and won four Wisconsin state titles.
William Henckel
Weight class: 79 kg
What to know: Henckel made the U.S. team by winning the team trials. He also claimed gold at the U20 Pan American Championships. Henckel is a two-time runner-up the USA Wrestling Junior Nationals and is competing on his first U20 world team. Henckel won two national prep titles at Blair Academy.