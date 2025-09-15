Penn State Wrestling's Levi Haines Falls Just Short of World Title

Kyle Snyder (USA) defeats Yoshida (Japan) 9-1 in the 97 kg semifinals at the 2025 World Championships.



The redemption tour rolls on — Snyder secures his 10th senior-level medal and will face Amirali Azarpira (Iran), who just knocked off Olympic champion Tazhudinov, for gold. pic.twitter.com/hXiNB1s84u