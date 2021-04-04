Penn State's David Taylor Earns a Trip to the Tokyo Olympics

Taylor defeated fellow Penn State alum Bo Nickal at the U.S. Olympic Wrestling Trials to qualify for the Summer Olympics

Penn State graduate David Taylor has accomplished plenty in his wrestling career: two NCAA titles, two Pan-American championships and a World title. Now he's headed to his first Olympic Games.

Taylor swept fellow Penn State alum Bo Nickal in the 86kg best-of-three Championship Series on Saturday at the U.S. Olympic Wrestling Trials, earning the weight class' bid to the Tokyo Games.

Taylor was one of three freestyle wrestlers representing the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club who secured spots on the men's team. He was joined by Thomas Gilman at 56kg and 2016 Olympic champ Kyle Snyder at 97kg.

Helen Maroulis, who also represents the NLWC, claimed the women's freestyle 57kg title and a spot on the Olympic team.

Taylor defeated Nickal 6-0 in Saturday night's final at the Team Trials in Fort Worth, Texas. The Championship Series matched two of the most decorated wrestlers in Penn State history.

Taylor won two NCAA titles and two Hodge Awards as the top college wrestler from 2011-14. He has won two Pan-American titles, a U.S. Open title and a 2018 world championship.

Nickal was a three-time national champ at Penn State who went 19-1 at the NCAA tournament. He finished his Penn State career with a record of 120-3.

Elsewhere at the Trials, Penn State's Nick Lee followed his recent NCAA title with a whirlwind run to placing third at 65kg. Lee defeated the weight class' top two seeds, former teammate Zain Retherford and Yianni Diakomihalis, to the third-place finish.

That's important because, as USA Wrestling noted, Lee receives access to funding to wrestle at the Olympic Training Center.