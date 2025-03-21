President Donald Trump to Attend NCAA Wrestling Finals: What You Need to Know
PHILADELPHIA | Two of the top college wrestlers at the NCAA Wrestling Championships said they're eager to perform in front of President Donald Trump during Saturday night's finals in Philadelphia. Trump is scheduled to attend the championship finals at Wells Fargo Center, marking the second tournament he has attended in three years.
"He came to the nationals, I believe, my sophomore year, and it was was really cool," said Penn State senior Carter Starocci, who seeks to become the first five-time champion in NCAA Division I wrestling history. "He's obviously a big fan of combat sports. He's at all the UFC events. I think it's good for our sport."
Trump, then the former president, attended the 2023 NCAA Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma, a tournament the Nittany Lions won for their second consecutive title. Penn State is pursuing its fourth consecutive NCAA team title and 13th overall this weekend.
Trump has met Penn State wrestlers before. During an October 2024 campaign rally in State College, Trump invited members of the Penn State wrestling team onto the stage with him. He also was scheduled to attend the Penn State-Ohio State football game at Beaver Stadium last November, but the appearance was canceled.
"He'll watch the best wrestling on Earth [Saturday night]," Starocci said. "We're going to give it to him."
Gable Steveson, the Minnesota heavyweight and 2020 Olympic gold medalist who is competing for a third NCAA title, called Trump's visit to Philadelphia a "great thing" for the sport.
"Regardless who the president is, I think it's a great factor that he comes to support wrestling," Steveson said before the tournament. "Whoever [the president] is, and wherever [the tournament] may be, we're going to put on a show for him. Him showing up Saturday night to watch some of the best wrestling on Earth, we're going to give that to him."
NCAA officals and representatives of Wells Fargo Center have issued a traffic advisory for Saturday's two sessions of competition. The morning session, which consists of the medal-round finals, is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET Saturday. The championship finals will begin at 8 p.m., with doors opening for fans at 5 p.m.
In a statement posted on Wells Fargo Center's social media accounts, officials said fans should expect "delays and additional security check points to enter Wells Fargo Center parking lots."
"Fans are strongly encourage to utilize public transportation, rideshare services, or carpool with their group," the statement said. "Arriving earlier than usual and remaining within the [Philadelphia] Sports Complex between sessions is recommended. If you choose to park in the Wells Fargo Center lots, be prepared for enhanced security screenings, including vehicle inspections."