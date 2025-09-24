Ryder Cup Makes Plans for President Trump to Attend Friday at Bethpage Black
FARMINGDALE, N.Y. — Ryder Cup spectators are being told to arrive early and expect delays at Bethpage Black on Friday due to the expected appearance of President Trump.
The three-day Ryder Cup competition begins at 7:10 a.m. with foursomes competition, and the first-tee scene is one of the most coveted in golf, with a massive grandstand that can fit more than 3,000 people and spectators wanting to be on hand for the opening tee shots.
Trump’s actual arrival time has yet to be disclosed, but the Ryder Cup is telling fans to prepare for enhanced security measures with stricter rules around the clubhouse.
“Ticketed attendees are strongly urged to arrive as early as possible and should budget extra time as they plan their day,” the PGA of America said in a statement. “In addition to security screening at the entrance, spectators will be subjected to TSA-style screening points around the clubhouse, adjacent grandstand and surrounding areas. If spectators leave these secure areas, they will need to be screened again prior to reentering that area.”
Gates are scheduled to open at 5 a.m. and fans are being told to limit the number of personal items. Range finders will not be permitted Friday and all bags and personal items may be subject to inspection.
“Guests should expect temporary delays moving around publicly accessible areas inside and outside of the Bethpage Black Golf Course,” the PGA of America said. “These areas may briefly become restricted or frozen spaces before, during or after the event.”
The competition will see four morning matches followed by a brief break and an announcement of afternoon pairings with four more matches expected to begin at 12:25 p.m.