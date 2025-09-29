When Penn State Wrestling Could Break Oklahoma State's Win Streak Record
Penn State has announced its 2025-26 wrestling schedule, which includes a target date for the Nittany Lions to break Oklahoma State's record for the longest win streak in NCAA Division I men's wrestling. Penn State also announced three home dates at the Bryce Jordan Center ahead of hosting the 2026 Big Ten Wrestling Championships in March.
The Nittany Lions will chase their fifth straight NCAA team title with another stacked roster. They return two national champions (Mitchell Mesenbrink in 2025, Levi Haines in 2024) and five All-Americans who placed fifth or better at their weight classes last season. In addition, Penn State signed former NCAA runner-up Rocco Welsh from Ohio State and 2024 world freestyle champion Masanosuke Ono to its roster.
Here's a look at Penn State's 2025-26 wrestling schedule. Check out the complete Big Ten wrestling schedule here.
Penn State wrestling's noteworthy dates
The Nittany Lions will host three matches at the Bryce Jordan Center, including a season-opening date against Oklahoma on Nov. 14. Nebraska visits the BJC for a huge Big Ten dual Jan. 30. The Nittany Lions also will host Ohio State at the BJC on Feb. 13.
Penn State's road schedule is highlighed by a trip to Iowa, where the Nittany Lions and Hawkeyes will square off Jan. 16. Penn State also hosts Lehigh for their long-standing rivalry match Dec. 7 at Rec Hall.
When could Penn State break the record?
Cael Sanderson enters his 16th season as Penn State's head coach with the nation's longest active winning streak. The Nittany Lions have won 71 consecutive dual matches dating to the 2020 season, the second-longest streak in Division I men's wrestling history. Oklahoma State holds the Division I men's record with 76 consecutive victories, a streak Penn State could break in December.
The Nittany Lions are scheduled to compete at the Collegiate Duals Dec. 20 in Nashville. Penn State will wrestle Stanford and and North Dakota State. If the Nittany Lions win their first four matches of the season, they could break Oklahoma State's win streak at the Collegiate Duals.
Penn State went 15-0 last season on its way to a fourth consecutive NCAA team title. The Nittany Lions have not lost a dual match since falling to then-No. 1 Iowa 19-17 on Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Penn State to host Big Ten championships
The 2026 Big Ten Wrestling Championships will take place at the Bryce Jordan Center from March 7-8. Penn State is hosting the event for the second time in five years. The Nittany Lions dominated the 2025 tournament, winning five individual titles in claiming their third straight title.
Sanderson is looking for his first Big Ten tournament title in his home building. Penn State last hosted the Big Ten Wrestling Championships in 2022 and '21. The Nittany Lions finished second to Michigan in 2022 and second to Iowa in 2021. Before that, Penn State hosted the event in 2009, when it finished seventh.
Penn State 2025-26 Wrestling Schedule
Here is the complete Penn State wrestling schedule.
Date
Opponent
Location
Nov. 14
Oklahoma
Bryce Jordan Center
Nov. 23
Black Knight Invitational
Army West Point
Dec. 5
Drexel
Philadelphia
Dec. 7
Lehigh
Rec Hall
Dec. 13
Wyoming
Laramie, Wyoming
Dec. 20
Collegiate Duals: Vs. Stanford, North Dakota St.
Nashville, Tennessee
Jan. 10
Rutgers
Rec Hall
Jan. 16
Iowa
Iowa City
Jan. 18
Northwestern
Evanston, Illinois
Jan. 23
Indiana
Rec Hall
Jan. 25
Maryland
College Park, Maryland
Jan. 30
Nebraska
Bryce Jordan Center
Feb. 6
Michigan
Ann Arbor, Michigan
Feb. 13
Ohio State
Bryce Jordan Center
Feb. 20/22
Princeton
Rec Hall
March 7-8
Big Ten Championships
Bryce Jordan Center
March 19-21
NCAA Championships
Cleveland, Ohio