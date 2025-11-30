Why Penn State Wants Actually Wants to Play in a Bowl Game
PISCATAWAY, N.J. | A year ago, Penn State beat Maryland after Thanksgiving to earn a spot in the Big Ten Championship game with the College Football Playoff on the horizon. Now the Nittany Lions are "thankful" to be bowl-eligible.
“The guys really wanted that,” interim head coach Terry Smith said after the Nittany Lions’ 40-36 win over Rutgers on Saturday. “We’re looking forward to playing our bowl game.”
Penn State’s season felt like it was coming to a halt after the team lost six straight games. It took two months and two days for the Nittany Lions to get their fourth win after going 3-0 against non-conference opponents in September.
But after Saturday’s win, the adversity the Nittany Lions faced was rewarded with the chance to end the season on a positive note — something that didn’t feel possible a month ago.
“It meant a lot for this team,” running back Nicholas Singleton said. “It just shows the adversity we’ve been through and we never stopped fighting. Coach Terry is a big part of that.”
RELATED: After a win over Rutgers, Penn State anxiously awaits the future
Bowl games will be announced Dec. 6, and Penn State's likeliest destinations are the Pinstripe Bowl (Dec. 27 at Yankee Stadium) or the Music City Bowl (Dec. 30 in Nashville). Until then, Penn State has a full week off to wait out the uncertainty surrounding the coaching search.
But for now, the Nittany Lions are proud of how they finished the regular season by winning three games in a row, including two on the road.
“Never give up, I mean I feel like that’s been our story of this year,” linebacker Dom DeLuca said. “I mean everything that happened, facing that adversity, kind of hurt us. And just being able to fight back and put the pieces back together and be able to get back in the win column was huge and just kept on trickling from there.”
Penn State's approach to a bowl game
When Penn State lost to Northwestern, the team looked dejected and uninspired. Players said they would play for pride moving forward, but it was hard to fathom considering the discouraged tone in their voices. But Smith made a promise that his team’s effort wouldn’t be questioned while he was the interim coach. The entire feeling in the locker room shifted.
“Coach Terry has really illustrated the grittiness of the game again, like let’s go beat these guys up, let’s go be physical, let’s go make them feel our pain,” tight end Andrew Rappleyea said. “There ain’t nobody I want to do that for other than coach Terry.”
The Nittany Lions hoisted Smith into the air after defeating Michigan State, held up signs advocating for him to get the full-time job after beating Nebraska and found a way to beat Rutgers. Now get to play another game because of it.
“He’s so proud of [us after] all the adversity we’ve overcome this season with our coach getting fired, all the adversity, all the preseason hype we had,” linebacker Amare Campbell said. “Nobody quit during the whole season. We kept going every play, every game. He’s just proud of us.”
After the game, players were mixed in their reactions regarding a bowl game. Singleton and Kaytron Allen said they haven’t made decisions. DeLuca wanted one last go as a Nittany Lion.
“I’m playing every game I could with this team, I don’t care about anything else but enjoying my last game with this team,” DeLuca said.
Linebacker Amare Campbell, who returned a fourth-quarter fumble for the eventual game-winning touchdown, said he intended to play. As did quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer, who went 17-for-21 for 209 yards and a touchdown.
“My parents get to watch me play in another game as a Penn State starting quarterback,” he said. “That’s really what I do it for, and I'm just excited for that opportunity.”
Smith said his time as interim coach has “been a good run,” using a different tone than he’s had toward being considered for the job.
“Last week I came in with a lot of energy,” Smith said. “This week, I’m just thankful we won the game. I’m thankful we have an opportunity to go to a bowl game. Thankful for these guys that played their hearts out.”
The “brotherhood” of the Penn State locker room probably is no different than other teams, but these are players who experienced three 10-plus-win seasons before 2025. Getting one more shot at a win, if they choose to play, seems to mean more this year.
“These are my brothers for life, like these guys will be my wedding, so the opportunity to represent them, play for them, play for my brothers, play for Terry, it’s always an opportunity, it’s always nice for us,” center Nick Dawkins said.
What happens next for Penn State? Stay on top of all the Nittany Lions news by subscribing to the Penn State on SI Daily Digest. The newsletter is your free daily window into Penn State sports.