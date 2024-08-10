Zain Retherford Withdraws From Olympics Wrestling Tournament
Zain Retherford, the U.S. wrestler who was pulled back into the Olympics freestyle tournament after losing his first bout, will not wrestle for bronze. Retherford withdrew from the tournament because of symptoms related to a concussion he sustained prior to the Paris Olympics, according to USA Wrestling.
Retherford sustained the concussion while training for the Olympics but recovered in time to compete in the 65 kg men's freestyle event, according to USA Wrestling. But during his opening-round match Friday against Rahman Amouzadkhali of Iran, Retherford felt symptoms of the injury, USA Wrestling said. After consulting with medical staff, Retherford withdrew from the remainder of the competition as a precaution, USA Wrestling said.
"Following the decision, Retherford expressed his gratitude to the Team USA fans, coaches, support staff and his family for the continued support and encouragement during this time," USA Wrestling said in a statement Saturday.
Retherford, competing in his first Olympics, lost 8-0 to Amouzadkhali on Friday but was pulled back into the tournament when the second-seeded wrestler qualified for Sunday's final. Retherford was scheduled to wrestle Islam Dudaev of Albania in Sunday morning's repechage round, with the winner earning a spot in a bronze-medal match.
What's next for the 28-year-old Retherford in wrestling remains to be seen. The three-time NCAA champion from Penn State confronted a long and grueling road to the Olympics, one he initially didn't plan on taking. Last winter, Retherford considered retiring from wrestling. He won a 2023 world freestyle title at 70 kg but confronted dropping to 65 kg for the Olympics, which sponsors four fewer freestyle weight classes than international competition. Retherford had accepted a job in December with ABR Dynamic Funds, a New York investment firm, and told his coaches at the NLWC that his wrestling career likely was over.
But the NLWC staff devised a training and weight-management plan for Retherford with which he felt comfortable to prepare for a run to the Paris Olympics at the lower weight class. Retherford successfully rode that plan to the 65 kg final at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials in State College. There he defeated NLWC teammate Nick Lee in the best-of-three series.
Since the U.S. had not yet qualified the 65 kg freestyle weight class for the Olympics, Retherford had to compete at a May qualifier in Istanbul to earn a trip to Paris. His tournament nearly ended on Day 1 after a 7-2 loss to Tumur Ochir of Mongolia in the round of 16. Ochir, who hit a 4-point takedown with 30 seconds left in the bout, could have ended Retherford's career there. But Ochir then helped the two-time Hodge Trophy winner by winning his next two bouts to reach the semifinals. Ochir's wins allowed Retherford to continue wrestling in the repechage rounds on the qualifier's final day.
Retherford had to go 4-0 in the repechage round to make the Olympics, which he did. Retherford defeated wrestlers from Bahrain, Tajikistan, India and Belarus in a four-hour span to finish third at the qualifier. He won his first bout by fall and his third bout in dramatic fashion, a 2-2 criteria victory. Trailing India's Sujeet Sujeet 2-0 in the second period, Retherford scored by countering a shot and defended from there for the win. Retherford punctuated his 4-0 day with a dominating 7-0 victory over Niurgun Skriabin, competing as an Individual Neutral Athlete, in the qualifying match.
Kyle Dake, Retherford's teammate at the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club, won his second consecutive Olympic bronze medal. Kyle Snyder, who also trains at the NLWC, will wrestle for bronze Sunday.
