Experts Predict Pinstripe for Pitt During Bowl Season

All signs point to the Pinstripe Bowl for the Pitt Panthers.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers closed the 2022 regular season in style, blowing out Miami, 42-16 to cap an undefeated November. Now comes Bowl season and most of the national outlets have reached a concesus about what bowl game the Panthers will get in one week.

Both ESPN's Kyle Bongura and Mark Schlabach both predict the Panthers will be in New York on December 29th to take on Iowa in the Pinstripe Bowl, with kickoff slated for 2 p.m. from Yankee Stadium. CBS Sports also has Pitt in the Big Apple for the Pinstripe, but taking on Wisconsin instead. Yahoo Sports concurred with the location, but not on the opponent. They believe Pitt will meet Maryland in that game.

The Panthers have played in a Pinstripe Bowl before under head coach Pat Narduzzi. In 2016, they entered as a ranked opponent and left with a 31-24 loss to Northwestern. Starting running back James Conner and quarterback Nathan Peterman both left early with head injuries.

Action Network's Brett McMurphy had slated Pitt to take on a different Big 10 opponent, Minnesota, in the Duke's Mayo Bowl on December 30 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

247Sports went off the beaten path, calling for the Panthers to take on Cincinnati in the Military Bowl at Navy-Marine Corps Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland on

Pitt lost to Navy in the 2015 Military Bowl. Midshipman quarterback Keenan Reynolds ran the triple option to perfection and rushed for 144 yards and three touchdowns.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Pitt LB SirVocea Dennis Nearing Decision on Next Season

Four Stats that Illustrate Pitt's Defensive Dominance over Miami

Pitt vs Miami Takeaways: Panthers Exit on a High Note

Pitt Searching for Answers to First Half Struggles

Pitt vs William & Mary Takeaways: Nike Sibande's Breakout Game Fuels Comeback Win

Pitt DL Coach Charlie Partridge Prepares for Difficult Task of Saying Goodbye to Seniors

Despite New Roster, Pitt Runs Same Stale Offense