Skip to main content

Pitt LB SirVocea Dennis Nearing Decision on Next Season

Pitt Panthers linebacker and captain SirVocea Dennis said he'll make up his mind about next season soon.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers will have some open spots at linebacker after graduate transfers Shayne Simon and Tylar Wiltz move on from their final seasons of college football. But the Panthers are patiently awaiting one key decision from senior SirVocea Dennis before looking at how they will fill the snaps at that position group next year. 

Dennis said during the final weeks of the regular season that he had not yet made up his mind about whether to exercise another year of eligibility at Pitt or leave early to pursue a career in the NFL, but following the win over Miami, said he would announce his intentions "soon".

He's certainly raised his stock after earning Butkus Award semifinalist status and midseason All-American honors from Athlon Sports this season. He's made an All-ACC team in each of the past two seasons.  

Losing Dennis would be a massive blow for the Panthers. 2022 was his second consecutive season leading the Panthers in tackles. He's added 36 tackles for loss, 15 sacks and two interceptions over the course of his four years in Pittsburgh. 

He would leave a thin and inexperienced linebacking corps behind him, with Bangally Kamara and Solomon DeShields being the only backers with significant playing expereince set to return. 

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Pitt Searching for Answers to First Half Struggles

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Pitt vs William & Mary Takeaways: Nike Sibande's Breakout Game Fuels Comeback Win

Pitt DL Coach Charlie Partridge Prepares for Difficult Task of Saying Goodbye to Seniors

Despite New Roster, Pitt Runs Same Stale Offense

Jorge Diaz-Graham Giving Pitt Versatile Bench Spark

Pitt DE Deslin Alexandre Closes on Goal for Fifth Down Campaign

Pitt Preparing for Offseason Roster Management with Seniors' Decisions Looming

USATSI_19463408_168388034_lowres
Football

Pitt LB SirVocea Dennis Nearing Decision on Next Season

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19511081_168388034_lowres
Football

Four Stats That Illustrate Pitt's Defensive Dominance over Miami

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19511052_168388034_lowres
Football

Pitt vs Miami Takeaways: Panthers Exit on a High Note

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19511039_168388034_lowres
Football

Pitt Closes Regular Season with Road Beatdown of Miami

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19282506_168388034_lowres
Football

Pitt RB Israel Abanikanda Etches Name in ACC Record Books Again

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19107430_168388034_lowres
Football

Star Pitt DL Calijah Kancey, Habakkuk Baldonado Not on Travel Roster

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19502093_168388034_lowres
Basketball

Pitt Searching for Answers to First Half Struggles

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19502092_168388034_lowres
Basketball

Pitt vs William & Mary Takeaways: Nike Sibande's Breakout Game Fuels Comeback Win

By Stephen Thompson