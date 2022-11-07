Skip to main content

Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi Issues Statement on Dayon Hayes Arrest

The Pitt Panthers head coach called Dayon Hayes' actions "disappointing and concerning".

PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers defensive end Dayon Hayes was arrested this weekend on charges that he assaulted his girlfriend, also the mother of his son, at an apartment in Pittsburgh following an argument. 

The morning after, Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi issued a statement regarding Hayes' arrest. He said Hayes will be disciplined, but the details of that punishment will remain within the program. 

“The incident involving Dayon Hayes is incredibly disappointing and concerning," Narduzzi said. "I take all disciplinary matters very seriously, and that is especially the case with situations of this kind. Our players know they are accountable for their actions, both on and off the field. I’ve conveyed this to Dayon, who will be immediately subject to team disciplinary measures in addition to any legal consequences that may arise. The details of that discipline will remain a private matter.” 

Hayes had been a productive reserve defender for the Panthers this season despite missing some time with an injury. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for November 22nd. 

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Report: Pitt DE Dayon Hayes Charged with Assault

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Pitt Enters Regular Season Opener with Hot Hand from Three

Four-Star Pitt QB Commit Kenny Minchey Will Enroll Early

Five Takeaways from Pitt's Win Over Syracuse

Pitt Secondary Took North Carolina Collapse Personally

Blake Hinson Shines for Pitt in Second Exhibition Rout

USATSI_18997550_168388034_lowres
Football

Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi Issues Statement on Dayon Hayes Arrest

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_17636758_168388034_lowres
Basketball

Pitt Enters Season Opener with Hot Hand from Three

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_17029378_168388034_lowres
Football

Report: Pitt DE Dayon Hayes Charged With Assault

By Stephen Thompson
Kenny Minchey
Recruiting

Report: Four-Star Pitt QB Commit Kenny Minchey Will Enroll Early

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19367239_168388034_lowres
Football

Five Takeaways from Pitt's Win over Syracuse

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19201475_168388034_lowres
Football

Pitt Expects RB Israel Abanikanda Back Next Week

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19366117_168388034_lowres
Football

Rodney Hammond Sets Career-High in Pitt's Win Over Syracuse

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19201647_168388034_lowres
Football

Pitt RB Israel Abanikanda Out with Injury for Syracuse Game

By Stephen Thompson