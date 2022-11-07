Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi Issues Statement on Dayon Hayes Arrest

PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers defensive end Dayon Hayes was arrested this weekend on charges that he assaulted his girlfriend, also the mother of his son, at an apartment in Pittsburgh following an argument.

The morning after, Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi issued a statement regarding Hayes' arrest. He said Hayes will be disciplined, but the details of that punishment will remain within the program.

“The incident involving Dayon Hayes is incredibly disappointing and concerning," Narduzzi said. "I take all disciplinary matters very seriously, and that is especially the case with situations of this kind. Our players know they are accountable for their actions, both on and off the field. I’ve conveyed this to Dayon, who will be immediately subject to team disciplinary measures in addition to any legal consequences that may arise. The details of that discipline will remain a private matter.”

Hayes had been a productive reserve defender for the Panthers this season despite missing some time with an injury. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for November 22nd.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Report: Pitt DE Dayon Hayes Charged with Assault

Pitt Enters Regular Season Opener with Hot Hand from Three

Four-Star Pitt QB Commit Kenny Minchey Will Enroll Early

Five Takeaways from Pitt's Win Over Syracuse

Pitt Secondary Took North Carolina Collapse Personally

Blake Hinson Shines for Pitt in Second Exhibition Rout