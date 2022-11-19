Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi Updates Injuries to Habakkuk Baldonado, Israel Abanikanda

The Pitt Panthers beat Duke despite key players missing either all or some of the game.

PITTSBURGH -- Running back Israel Abanikanda played well for the Pitt Panthers against Duke, tallying 134 total yards and a touchdown, which made it odd that he was on the sidelines for all of the Panthers' final drive - a three-and-out that gave Duke the ball back quickly with a chance to tie the game late in the fourth quarter.

Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi confirmed that Abanikanda was hurt and unavailable for the final possession when the Panthers could have used their bell cow back to grind down the dwindling remaining clock.

“He was not [avaliable] but he would have been in there if he was, I can promise you that,” Narduzzi said.

Narduzzi also provided an update on defensive end Habakkuk Baldonado, the starting defensive end who was knocked out of the Virginia game late in the fourth quarter. He said Baldonado, who dressed but did not play, was not available this week against the Blue Devils but they hope to have him back in time for the Miami game a couple of days after Thanksgiving.

“Haba was not available today," Narduzzi said. "I’m hoping for next week but … you guys saw him get banged up a week ago so we’re just keeping an eye on him and we’ll get him healthy.”

