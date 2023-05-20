Pitt Took Home Largest Payout from ACC During 2021-22 Fiscal Year

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers' 2021 ACC Championship had an impact that extended far beyond the field - it provided some major financial windfalls for the

The ACC has released their tax returns for the 2021-22 fiscal year and the Panthers, who were the best team in the league's highest-revenue sport during that period - took home the league's largest payout at $41.3 million, according to a report from David Teel of the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

The payouts are mostly even between the ACC's 14 schools, with the low end of the range being $37.9 million. Pitt's banner year on the gridiron undoubtedly played a massive role in helping the Panthers earn more money, with its other major-revenue sport, men's basketball, having been mired in its sixth straight losing season.

But compared to the rest of the Power 5, these are measly payouts, which has been a major topic of conversation at last week's spring meetings between athletic directors, presidents and head coaches in Amelia Island, Florida.

Per a report from Steve Berkowitz of USA Today, even Pitt's ACC-leading payout was less than the average payout in the Big 12, SEC and Big 10. Only the Pac-12 paid out less money to its member schools than the ACC.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Pitt Makes Top 10 for Three-Star Virginia DB

Former Pitt PG Nelly Cummings Will Workout For Charlotte Hornets



Pitt G Jaland Lowe Takes Home Local Player of the Year Award

ESPN Places Pitt B Phil Jurkovec in Middle Tier of FBS Starters

Pitt Adds Transfer LB Todd Hill

Jets Sign Former Pitt OT Carter Warren to Rookie Deal