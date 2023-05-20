Skip to main content

Pitt Took Home Largest Payout from ACC During 2021-22 Fiscal Year

The Pitt Panthers were the primary beneficiary of conference payouts last year.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers' 2021 ACC Championship had an impact that extended far beyond the field - it provided some major financial windfalls for the 

The ACC has released their tax returns for the 2021-22 fiscal year and the Panthers, who were the best team in the league's highest-revenue sport during that period - took home the league's largest payout at $41.3 million, according to a report from David Teel of the Richmond Times-Dispatch. 

The payouts are mostly even between the ACC's 14 schools, with the low end of the range being $37.9 million. Pitt's banner year on the gridiron undoubtedly played a massive role in helping the Panthers earn more money, with its other major-revenue sport, men's basketball, having been mired in its sixth straight losing season. 

But compared to the rest of the Power 5, these are measly payouts, which has been a major topic of conversation at last week's spring meetings between athletic directors, presidents and head coaches in Amelia Island, Florida. 

Per a report from Steve Berkowitz of USA Today, even Pitt's ACC-leading payout was less than the average payout in the Big 12, SEC and Big 10. Only the Pac-12 paid out less money to its member schools than the ACC. 

