New Pitt LB Signee Jordan Bass Earns Fourth Star

New Pitt Panthers linebacker Jordan Bass is climbing up recruiting rankings even after the season is over.

PITTSBURGH -- Jordan Bass was one of the top-rated players in the Pitt Panthers' 2023 recruiting class and his stock has continued to rise. When Bass steps on campus in the fall for the first time, he'll do it as a four-star recruit.

Bass, who commited to Pitt last September, was elevated from a three to four-star player by the recruiting service On3, who also named him a top-50 prospect in the class of 2023.

"Linebacker prospect who patrols the middle of the defense and makes his presence felt at every level of the field," the On3 staff wrote of Bass. "Good looking physique standing in at nearly 6-foot-4, 215 pounds with a 6-foot-5 wingspan. Long speed and short area quickness are evident on tape. Extremely impressive track and field profile. Ran a 6.66 55m, 36.93 300m, jumped a 5-foot-11 high jump and a 21-foot-3 long jump during his junior track and field season. Comfortable dropping in zone coverage and playing man against running backs and tight ends. Quality blitzer and pass rusher off the edge. Excellent field vision and ability to trigger and diagnose where the ball is heading quickly. Shows some ball skills and playmaking ability as a receiver on offense as well."

Evaluators at On3 said there was some room for improvement in shedding blocks, but they believe he has the athletic profile to become a top-line NFL Draft pick.

Bass is a native of Hampton, Virginia and helped lead Pheobus High School to a state championship this past fall. Other sites like 247Sports and Rivals differ, but On3 has Bass rated as the top recruit in this class for the Panthers and the only high school four-star signed so far this cycle.

