Former Pitt WR Jordan Addison Declares for NFL Draft

The former Biletinkoff-winning receiver for the Pitt Panthers made his move to the NFL official.

PITTSBURGH -- He left Pittsburgh on unpleasant terms with many fans when he transfered to USC amid unproven rumors of tampering and NIL inducements, but Jordan Addison made sure to acknowledge his time as a Pitt Panther when he announced that he would declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

"To all my Pitt boys and West coast men, thank you for making this journey memorable forever," Addison wrote on Instagram. "See you on Sundays."

Addison enjoyed one of the most successful careers of any Pitt receiver ever, catching 160 passes for 2,259 yards and 21 touchdowns over two seasons as a Panther. He was a freshman All-American in 2020 and a full All-American in 2021. He also earned first-team All-ACC honors as the leading receiver for the 2021 conference champion Panthers.

He was a lethal combination with quarterback Kenny Pickett in the most prolific scoring offense in school history and like Pickett, projects comfortably as a first-round pick.

