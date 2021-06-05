Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
BasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther SportsSI.com
Search

Big Ten: Nebraska Baseball Opens NCAA Tournament With a Victory

Nebraska defeated Northeastern on Friday 8-6 and will face Arkansas on Saturday. Both Maryland and Michigan lost their first matchups and now face elimination.
Author:
Publish date:

The 2021 NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament began on Friday, and it featured three Big Ten programs. Nebraska, Michigan and Maryland all stepped into the diamond, but only the Cornhuskers came away victorious in their first game of the postseason. 

Nebraska faced off against Northeastern in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and found itself down 4-0 after the third inning. But the Cornhuskers rallied at the bottom of the fourth and ripped a three-run homer to make it a one-run game. 

It was the start of an eight-run stretch that went until the seventh inning. The Huskies wouldn't score again until the top of the eighth, but the game was all but out of reach. 

After the 8-6 victory, Nebraska will now play No. 1-ranked Arkansas on Saturday at 8 p.m. on ESPN3. The Razorbacks beat the New Jersey Institute of Technology in their opener, 13-8. 

Both the Terrapins and the Wolverines lost their opening games on Friday and now face elimination on Saturday. Maryland lost 13-10 against Charlotte, while Michigan fell 6-1 against UConn. 

Maryland is scheduled to play Norfolk State, and Michigan will face off against Central Michigan. 

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!

Nebraska Baseball 2
Baseball

Big Ten: NCAA Baseball Tournament Saturday Results for League Programs

NebraskaBaseball
Baseball

Big Ten: Nebraska Baseball Opens NCAA Tournament With a Victory

StevenFaucheux2
Football

Former Purdue Defensive End Steven Faucheux Transfers to Marshall

Jackson Smeltz
Baseball

Purdue Baseball's Jackson Smeltz Earns Brady Comeback Scholarship Award

PurdueBasketballRankingsCalebFirst
Basketball

Purdue Basketball Commit Caleb Furst Named Indiana Gatorade Player of the Year

jacob young
Basketball

Big Ten: Former Rutgers Guard Jacob Young Transfers to Oregon

PurdueBaseballWeekendRecap3
Baseball

Purdue Baseball Players Participating in Collegiate Summer Leagues

PurdueJadenIveyGWOhioState
Basketball

Three Purdue Basketball Players Invited to USA Basketball U19 Tryouts

Jeremy Fears
Basketball

La Lumiere Point Guard Jeremy Fears Jr. Receives Offer From Purdue Basketball