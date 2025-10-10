Matt Painter Compares Purdue's 2024 Final Four Run to Cubs Winning 2016 World Series
For those who may not know, Purdue coach Matt Painter is a big Cubs fan. So, when he was asked how the Boilermakers' run to the Final Four in 2024 compared to Chicago winning the World Series in 2016, he was able to provide some interesting insight.
This week, Painter joined Jon Rothstein on the Inside College Basketball Now podcast. One of the first questions thrown to the Purdue coach was about how Purdue's Final Four trip compared to the Cubs winning the World Series.
Painter hit it out of the park with his answer.
"Very similar, to be honest with you," Painter said. "Just in terms of something that you want to happen. Obviously, it didn't happen for us, we got really close. The Cubs winning it in 2016 — when you're a fan for a long, long time, you know how the Purdue fans feel."
There are some similarities between the two fanbases. In 2016, the Cubs snapped a 107-year World Series drought, defeating the (then) Cleveland Indians in seven games. That victory was similar to a religious experience to many in Chicago.
Purdue had a drought of its own, as the Final Four run in 2024 was the program's first trip since 1980. The Boilermakers also played in their first National Championship Game since 1969.
Unfortunately for Purdue, it came up one victory short, losing to UConn in the title game. The Boilers are still searching for their first national title since 1932.
Painter understands that there's a lot to accomplish between now and the NCAA Tournament, but he feels good about his team's chances to get another shot at a title this season.
"When you walk off the court and you have somebody like Zach Edey, you wonder when you're going to get another bite at the apple," he said. "You have to do a lot of things between now and the end of the season ... I think we have enough firepower this year. We have to get some breaks, we have to defend and rebound, all those good things. But we feel good going into the season."
This has to be a stressful time for Painter. Not only are the Boilermakers preparing for the 2025-26 season, but he's also cheering on the Cubs during the postseason. Chicago finds itself entering a do-or-die Game 5 against the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday. The winner heads to the NLCS and the loser goes home.
For Painter — and other Cubs fans — it's a March Madness stress level in early October.
