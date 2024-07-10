Former Purdue Outfielder, All-Big Ten Player Joins Boilermaker Baseball Staff
Former Purdue outfielder and two-time All-Big Ten selection Barrett Serrato is returning to West Lafayette. The former Boilermaker has joined Greg Goff's staff ahead of the 2025 season.
Serrato will be Purdue's new recruiting coordinator and an assistant coach, working with hitters and infield defense. The Boilermaker baseball program announced the news on Wednesday.
“I’m thrilled to have Barrett join our coaching staff and bring him back to his alma mater,” Goff said, per PurdueSports.com. “His experience as an all-conference performer in the Big Ten is the foundation that has led to a successful coaching career. He’ll make an impact instructing our infielders and hitters, and most importantly in the recruiting realm. Barrett also knows what it means to win at Purdue and the traits we emphasize in developing Boilermaker ballplayers.”
Serrato played at Purdue from 2009-12, playing in 177 career games. He was a three-year starter for the Boilermakers and earned All-Big Ten honors as an outfielder in 2011 and 2012. Serrato was also a member of Purdue's Big Ten championship squad in 2012.
"I want to thank Coach Goff for the opportunity to rejoin the Purdue Baseball family," Serrato said. "I am excited for the opportunity to work alongside Coach Newman and Coach LaRue. I'm looking forward to the fast-paced, high-energy atmosphere Coach Goff has created. Purdue has been special to me since the day I stepped on campus and I am forever grateful for my time as a student-athlete. The support the Greater Lafayette community has for Purdue University is second to none and I'm excited to be back home in West Lafayette!"
Prior to his return to West Lafayette, Serrato was an assistant coach at Kent State (2015-17, 2020-24), and Lee University in Tennessee (2017-18). He had a brief stop at UCF in the fall of 2019 before returning to Kent State.
Purdue finished the 2024 baseball season with a 33-24 record, including a 13-11 mark in Big Ten play.