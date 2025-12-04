How to Watch No. 10 Iowa State vs. No. 1 Purdue with TV Info, Key Stats and Preview

A top-10 matchup is on the docket this weekend in West Lafayette. No. 1 Purdue will host No. 10 Iowa State in a battle of unbeatens, one of the premier non-conference games of the college basketball season.

This matchup provides both teams with an opportunity to notch a signature win and add another key data point to their NCAA Tournament resumé when March rolls around. It should be a high-scoring, fast-paced, and entertaining game.

Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's showdown in Mackey Arena between the Boilermakers and Cyclones.

#10 Iowa State (8-0) vs. #1 Purdue (8-0)

Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) takes a three-point shot | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What: Top-10 matchup/non-conference game

Date: Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025

Tipoff time: Noon ET

Location: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (14,876 capacity)

TV: CBS

App: Paramount

TV announcers: Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Bill Raftery (analyst)

Radio: Purdue Global Radio Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); Sirius XM 83; View all listings: CLICK HERE

Radio announcers: Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer).

Live stats: Purdue.StatBroadcast.com

All-time series: Purdue leads the all-time series vs. Iowa State 3-2

Most recent: Purdue defeated Iowa State 80-76 in the NCAA Tournament on March 18, 2017

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Purdue has a 55.4% chance to defeat Iowa State

Rankings

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) reacts after a three-point basket | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Purdue Boilermakers

Associated Press — Purdue is ranked No. 1

— Purdue is ranked No. 1 Coaches — Purdue is ranked No. 1

— Purdue is ranked No. 1 KenPom — Purdue is ranked No. 2

— Purdue is ranked No. 2 NCAA NET — Purdue is ranked No. 3

Iowa State Cyclones

Associated Press — Iowa State is ranked No. 10

— Iowa State is ranked No. 10 Coaches — Iowa State is ranked No. 9

— Iowa State is ranked No. 9 KenPom — Iowa State is ranked No. 4

— Iowa State is ranked No. 4 NCAA NET — Iowa State is ranked No. 7

Team Stats

Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey steals the ball from Grambling State Tiger forward Jimel Lane | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Stats (per game) #10 Iowa State #1 Purdue Scoring 96.3 ppg 88.6 ppg Points allowed 65.4 ppg 67.6 ppg FG% 55.0% 51.0% 3FG% 43.3% 41.8% Rebounds 36.4 rpg 40.9 rpg Assists 19.3 apg 20.6 apg Steals 11.8 spg 4.9 spg Blocks 2.8 bpg 3.8 bpg Turnovers 9.9 tpg 9.5 tpg

Key Players

Purdue Boilermakers

Purdue Boilermakers guard Fletcher Loyer (2) dribbles | David Leong-Imagn Images

Braden Smith, G — Smith has looked like a National Player of the Year candidate through the first month of the college basketball season. He's averaging 13.4 points, 8.9 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per game, which includes a 29-point performance in a win over Alabama earlier this season. He's at his best when he gets his teammates involved and has been doing an excellent job of both scoring and distributing through eight games.

Fletcher Loyer, G — Loyer is Purdue's top scorer right now and has been a threat from long range, much like he has been throughout his career. He's averaging 15.6 points per game while shooting 49.1% from three-point range. He scored 30 in the opener against Evansville and was named MVP of the Baha Mar Championship after averaging 15 points in two games.

Trey Kaufman-Renn, F — A senior leader, Kaufman-Renn has provided Purdue with a great spark in the post and on the glass. He missed the first two games due to injury, but has been dominant since his return. Kaufman-Renn is averaging 15.5 points and 11.0 rebounds per game, scoring in double figures in every contest. He has also recorded four double-doubles in his first six games.

Oscar Cluff, C — Cluff really flexed his muscle as a dominant rebounder in the Baha Mar Championship. In the win over Texas Tech, he scored 15 points and collected 15 rebounds in a blowout victory. He's averaging 11.7 points and 10.1 rebounds per game, and is shooting 73.8% from the floor. He struggled in the game against Rutgers, but he has still proven to be an effective addition for the Boilermakers this season.

Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) drives with the ball to the basket | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tamin Lipsey, G — Lipsey is considered one of the best guards in college basketball, but he's missed the last three games due to a groin injury. Through the first five contests, the senior is averaging 18.4 points, 5.2 assists, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.2 steals per game. He's a threat on both ends of the floor, an excellent distributor, and a player who can get to the basket when he wants. Though he's missed some time, if he returns against Purdue, it probably won't take him long to get back into a rhythm.

Joshua Jefferson, F — Jefferson is a player who has really taken over, especially in Lipsey's absence. He's become a much better passer, dishing out 5.6 assists per game, which includes a pair of 10-assist performances in back-to-back games against Syracuse and Alcorn State. He's also become a reliable rebounder and one of Iowa State's top scorers, averaging 18.4 points and 7.3 boards per game.

Milan Momcilovic, F — The third member of Iowa State's three-headed scoring monster, Momcilovic is an elite shooter and has been excellent from behind the three-point line. Through eight games, he's already attempts 62 triples and is connecting at a 54.8% clip. He's only shot 28 times from inside the arc and is still averaging 18.1 points per contest for the Cyclones.

Killyan Toure, G — Iowa State has a veteran team, but Toure has been one of the freshmen who has made an impact for the Cyclones early. He's averaging 11.9 points, 2.6 assists, and 2.6 rebounds per game in his first season, while shooting 58.1% from the floor. Forget about the freshman jitters, Toure has been terrific for the Cyclones, even scoring 20 points in the team's win over Creighton earlier this season.

The Coaches

Matt Painter, Purdue

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter leads a team huddle | Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Painter is in his 21st season at Purdue and his 22nd year overall with the Boilermakers. In that time, he's led the program to five Big Ten regular season championships, two Big Ten Tournament titles, 16 NCAA Tournament appearances, and a trip to the National Championship Game in 2024.

A lot of Purdue's success has come in the last decade, with the Boilers adding four Big Ten championships to their collection since the start of the 2016-17 season. Painter has had four different players win the Big Ten Player of the Year Award five times: JaJuan Johnson (2010), Caleb Swanigan (2017), Zach Edey (2023, 2024), and Braden Smith (2025).

Painter is a Purdue alum, playing under legendary coach Gene Keady from 1989-93. After his playing career ended, he jumped right into coaching, working as an assistant at Washington & Jefferson (Division III) and Barton (Division II) before getting a job at Eastern Illinois (1995 to 1998). Painter then joined former Purdue assistant coach Bruce Weber at Southern Illinois as an assistant from 1998 through 2003. Painter then became head coach of the Salukis for the 2003-04 season.

In 2004, Painter returned to Purdue as the associate head coach alongside Keady before taking over the program for the 2005-06 season. In a win over Akron on Nov. 16, 2025, Painter won his 500th career game as a head coach.

Overall record: 504-220

Record at Purdue: 479-215

TJ Otzelberger, Iowa State

Iowa State Cyclones men's basketball head coach T.J. Otzelberger calls a play | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Otzelberger is in his fifth season at Iowa State and his 10th year as a head coach. He recently surpassed 200 wins for his career, having stops at South Dakota State, UNLV, and Iowa State.

Otzelberger has been involved in coaching at the college level since 2004 and has spent most of his time in Ames. He was an assistant under Greg McDermott from 2006-10 and then remained on staff under Fred Hoiberg from 2010-13. After a two-year stop at Washington, Otzelberger returned to Iowa State for one season on Steve Prohm's staff.

In 2016, Otzelberger was named the head coach at South Dakota State, where he guided the Jackrabbits to two Summit League titles, two NCAA Tournament appearances, and an NIT trip. After posting a 70-33 record in three seasons, he was hired at UNLV, where he coached from 2019 through 2021.

Iowa State hired Otzelberger to be the team's head coach for the 2021-22 season, and the Cyclones have enjoyed tremendous success. Iowa State has reached the tournament in four straight seasons, which includes two trips to the Sweet 16. In his first nine years as a head coach, Otzelberger's teams have made six March Madness appearances.

Overall record: 202-108

Record at Iowa State: 103-45

Preview

Purdue Boilermakers center Oscar Cluff (45) runs up court | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

If you love offensive basketball, you'll want to be dialed in for Saturday afternoon's clash between No. 1 Purdue and No. 10 Iowa State. These are two of the best offensive teams in the country, both loaded with plenty of firepower.

The Cyclones present a challenge Purdue has not yet faced this season — a team that can score both in the paint and from behind the three-point line. When the Boilermakers beat Alabama early in November, the Crimson Tide relied heavily on success from behind the three-point line without much work being done in the post. Iowa State has a better ability to get to the basket and make the Boilers pay in the painted area.

Iowa State is also a team capable of forcing a lot of turnovers. This group is averaging more than 11 steals per game, so it's imperative that Purdue take care of the basketball and not allow Lipsey, Jefferson, and the rest to get out in transition and score easy buckets.

Purdue is a better rebounding team, especially with the efforts of Cluff and Kaufman-Renn. Those two are going to have to crash the glass hard, because Iowa State likes to attack the offensive glass and create second-chance opportunities. Holding the Cyclones to one shot per possession is another key aspect to this matchup.

Three-point shooting, offensive rebounding and turnovers are three keys to watch throughout this game. It's going to be a shootout, one where every single possession matters.

