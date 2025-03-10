Purdue Baseball: Aaron Manias Named Big Ten Player of the Week
For the second time this season, a Purdue baseball player has received Big Ten Player of the Week honors. This time, the award went to second baseman and designated hitter Aaron Manias after a big week for the Boilermakers.
Manias started off last week with a huge outing against Indiana State. In the midweek game, he was responsible for eight RBI in a 14-4 win over the Sycamores. He went four-of-five from the plate, which included three doubles and a home run. He also scored three runs.
The midweek success translated over to Big Ten play over the weekend, as Purdue traveled to the Twin Cities to play Minnesota in the conference-opening series. In the first game, Manias went one-of-three, getting a double and accounting for an RBI in a 6-3 victory for the boilers on Friday.
On Saturday, Manias belted a go-ahead grand slam to give Purdue a 9-6 lead in the seventh inning. The Boilermakers would go on to defeat the Golden Gophers 11-6 and claim the series. Manias ended the outing with four hits, which included a double and the go-ahead grand slam. He also had four RBI.
Manias had just one hit in Purdue's final game against Minnesota on Sunday, a 10-8 victory for the Gophers.
Manias ended the week batting .529 and a 1.118 slugging percentage. He also had 13 RBI, which helped the Boilermakers to a 3-1 record for the week.
Purdue is now 14-2 on the season.
Earlier this year, Logan Sutter was named the Big Ten Player of the Week after a great start to the year. He helped Purdue sweep Stephen F. Austin in the opening weekend of the season,
Sutter recorded eight hits, eight RBIs and six runs scored over Purdue's four-game stretch to open the season. He was also responsible for three doubles, a home run and two stolen bases.
Related stories on Purdue baseball
SUTTER EARNS POTW HONORS: Purdue infielder Logan Sutter was named the Big Ten Player of the Week after leading the Boilermakers to a 4-0 sweep over Stephen F. Austin to begin the season. CLICK HERE