Purdue Baseball: Logan Sutter Named Big Ten Player of the Week
A big weekend in Sugar Land, Texas has resulted in Logan Sutter receiving some major recognition from the Big Ten. The Purdue infielder was named the conference's Player of the Week after helping the Boilers sweep Stephen F. Austin and open the season with a 4-0 record.
Sutter recorded eight hits, eight RBIs and six runs scored over Purdue's four-game stretch to open the season. He was also responsible for three doubles, a home run and two stolen bases. The infielder reached base safely 12 times in 18 plate appearances.
Purdue played Stephen F. Austin four times in a three-day stretch, which included a double-header on Friday. Sutter moved around the infield, playing first base in two games, third base in one game and was used as the designated hitter in the final game.
He was the only Boilermaker to account for a hit, an RBI and a run scored in all four games of the series.
Purdue found itself in tight battles with Stephen F. Austin in three of the four games. The Boilermakers defeated the Lumberjacks 4-1 in the opener on Friday, followed by a 4-2 victory in the second game of a double-header.
On Saturday, the Boilers cruised to a 14-2 win, thanks in large part to opening a 6-0 lead in the first inning. Sunday, Purdue closed out the series with a 16-12 victory in a shootout.
Sutter and the Boilers return to action on Friday, traveling to Ting Stadium in Holly Springs, N.C. for a four-game series vs. Niagara. The first game is scheduled for Friday, then a double-header on Saturday. The final meeting will be played on Sunday.
