Purdue Baseball Sets New Attendance Record in 2024
Purdue fans flocked to Alexander Field during the 2024 season to see the Boilermaker baseball team. The team released a social media post this week stating that the program set a new single-season attendance record.
A total attendance of 38,023 set a new record for Purdue baseball this season. It marks the second straight year in which Boilermaker fans set an attendance record.
Per the release, that total ranked third among Big Ten schools.
The Boilermakers enjoyed a solid season on the diamond, finishing the year with a 33-24 record and a 13-11 mark in Big Ten play. Purdue enjoyed a 16-13 record at its home ballpark, as well.
For a majority of the season, Purdue was in the hunt to win a Big Ten regular season crown. However, the Boilers struggled in the final three series' of the year. Purdue dropped two of three games to Indiana and lost two of three to Michigan. The Boilers were then swept by Illinois to close out the year.
Purdue then lost its first two games of the Big Ten Tournament, falling 8-6 to Indiana and 6-2 to Nebraska.
Still, the Boilermakers gave fans a lot to cheer about throughout the course of the season and was in the conference race until the end of the season. We'll see if Purdue can carry that momentum into the 2025 campaign and if fans continue to flock to Alexander Field.
Could we potentially see another record-setting attendance figure next spring?
BIG TEN BASEBALL REMAINING IN OMAHA: The Big Ten Baseball Tournament will remain in the Midwest for at least a few more years. The conference announced at Sunday that Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb. will continue to host the event through the 2027 season. CLICK HERE