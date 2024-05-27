Big Ten Daily (May 27): Big Ten Baseball Tournament to Remain at Omaha's Charles Schwab Field
The site of the Big Ten Baseball Tournament has been set for at least the next three seasons. On Sunday, the conference announced that extended its contract with Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb., and the venue will host the event through the 2027 season.
Charles Schwab Field has hosted a total of seven Big Ten Tournaments, including each of the last three seasons. The conference's first trip to Omaha came in 2014, with return trips in 2016, 2018, 2019, 2022, 2023 and 2024.
With the Big Ten adding four West Coast teams to the conference — Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington — there's been some curiosity as to whether or not the league would attempt to move events that direction. For now, at least, the Big Ten plans to keep the baseball tournament in the Midwest.
Charles Schwab FIeld is a 24,000-seat stadium. In addition to hosting the Big Ten Baseball Tournament regularly, it's also been the site of the Men's College World Series since 2011.
The Big Ten Baseball Tournament is held annually at the end of the each regular season. It determines the conference's automatic qualifier for the NCAA Tournament.
Nebraska defeated Penn State 2-1 on Sunday to claim the Big Ten Tournament title and clinch a spot in this year's NCAA Tournament.
Kate Martin has big night vs. Caitlin Clark
Saturday night featured a reunion of former teammates, when the Indiana Fever traveled to play the Las Vegas Aces. After competing for a national championship together in April, Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin were in different uniforms in a regular season WNBA game.
Martin had the best night of her rookie season on Saturday — even though it's just four games into the year. The rookie scored 12 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out an assists, helping lead the Aces to a 99-80 victory over the Fever and improve to 3-1 on the season.
She was also three-of-five from the floor, which included a pair of 3-pointers.
Clark struggles in Saturday night's game against the Aces, scoring eight points, dishing out seven assists and collecting five rebounds. She shot just 25% from the floor and was responsible for six turnovers.
Obviously, Martin and Clark are in quite different roles at this stage. Martin joined a team that is coming off back-to-back WNBA titles. She is coming in off the bench as a reinforcement to one of the best rosters in the league.
Clark, on the other hand, is the new face of Indiana's franchise. The Fever have struggled over the past decade and are looking to re-establish itself as a WNBA contender. But that's going to take some time.
It was fun to see the two former Hawkeyes back on the floor, even if they were on opposing teams. Saturday night's game was the first of four between the two teams. Indiana will travel to Las Vegas again on July 2, before hosting the Aces at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sept. 11 and Sept. 13.