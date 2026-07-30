10 Takeaways From Purdue Basketball's 4 Games in Canada

Purdue's first major offseason challenge is now complete. The Boilermakers were in Canada to play four games in five days, the first opportunity for the 2026-27 squad to play competitive basketball against other opponents.

The Boilers completed the trip with a perfect 4-0 record, defeating the Vancouver Selects (102-63), Trinity Western University (82-66), University of Calgary (79-48) and University of Fraser Valley (97-62).

What did we learn about Purdue during this trip across the border? Quite a bit.

Defensive pressure on the perimeter

Purdue guard C.J. Cox defends Iowa's Bennett Stirtz. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The No. 1 thing that popped out from Purdue's trip to Canada was the defensive pressure around the perimeter. The Boilermakers forced turnovers at will throughout those four games because of the on-ball defense, led by guards Antione West Jr., Gicarri Harris, C.J. Cox, Omer Mayer and Luke Ertel. That could be a real strength for this squad during the season.

In the past, Purdue hasn't relied too heavily on forcing turnovers, but this roster is full of athleticism and talented on-ball defenders. Will this be a theme for the defense Paul Lusk and Kenneth Lowe want to implement this year?

Antione West Jr. has the highest ceiling

Purdue guard Antione West (1) practices ahead of an NCAA Tournament game. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I'm not prepared to say that West is the best player Purdue has on the roster right now, but it's evident that he has the highest ceiling. After sitting out last season, the guard from Toledo showed how he can be an impact player on both ends of the floor.

West scored in double figures in three of Purdue's four games. He has the ability to drive to the basket, shoot from three and get to a mid-range pull-up. The redshirt freshman was also a menace on the defensive end of the floor, totaling (approximately) 15 steals across four games.

Rebounding remains a concern

Purdue Boilermakers forward Raleigh Burgess (34) grabs a rebound. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Painter said it after Purdue's 82-66 win over Trinity Western, and it was pretty apparent throughout the entire trip: the Boilermakers need to be more physical on the glass. Despite having a size and athletic advantage in every game, Purdue wasn't always quicker to the basketball on missed shots. That's not a great sign.

Caden Pierce was the team's most consistent rebounder throughout the four games, leading the team in boards twice. He is a player of the Mason Gillis mold, as he can collect boards on box-outs or swoop in from the perimeter to steal a rebound. He can't be the only one doing the dirty work, though.

Daniel Jacobsen and Raleigh Burgess have to be better in this area. If Purdue gets clearance from the NCAA on Enzo Shahrvin, that will help, too.

Point guards with different styles

Purdue Boilermakers guard Omer Mayer (17) drives to the basket. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mayer and Ertel are both capable of leading Purdue's offense, but both guys offer something a little different. Mayer is a methodical player who runs through the sets and is capable of getting to his mid-range jumper off the bounce. Ertel, on the other hand, likes to push the pace and is more of a traditional, pass-first guard.

Both players had their ups and downs during this trip. Mayer's ability to score is a major asset to Purdue, especially with the lineup around him. It's great to have guys who have different styles, which can allow P.J. Thompson to play to the strengths of his lead guard, depending on who is on the floor.

Jacob Webber can shoot

Purdue guard Jacob Webber (3) shoots a free throw. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It was known that Webber was an excellent spot-up shooter from deep when he arrived at Purdue. But the freshman exceeded expectations during this trip, especially in the fourth game against Fraser Valley, when he scored a team-high 21 points and went 6-of-7 from deep.

Webber is an outstanding three-point threat and a guy who can provide a spark off the bench. What else can he bring to the floor, though? He's going to have to improve as a defender and rebounder if he wants to see significant playing time as a freshman.

Multiple guys can get downhill

Purdue Boilermakers guard Gicarri Harris (24) drives the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another thing to like about this team, at least from what we saw in Canada, is the ability to get to the basket. At times, this has been a weakness for the Boilermakers, but it looks like it could be a genuine strength this year.

West, Harris, Mayer and Ertel were all aggressive at the guard spot in getting to the rim. At times, they had trouble finishing those plays, but more reps could help with consistency in that department. More than anything, it will likely allow Purdue to draw more contact and get to the free-throw line more frequently than last year.

Pierce is another player who can get to the rim off the bounce from the four position. It doesn't hurt to have a guy at that spot who can also attack the basket.

Communication needs to improve

Purdue Boilermakers guard Jack Benter (14) defends. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Watching Purdue in practice prior to the trip, this looked like an area of growth from the previous two seasons. That didn't necessarily translate to the competitive realm, though. The Boilermakers got caught out of position at times throughout these four games.

Part of that is because guys are playing with new teammates and trying to learn tendencies. Still, better communication would have cut down on some of those missed assignments.

A learning curve for Sinan Huan and Rivers Knight

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter walks off the court. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When you have a roster as deep as Purdue's, there are going to be a few guys who are on the outside looking in. At this point in time, Sinan Huan and Rivers Knight appear to be those players. Both saw limited time on the floor in Canada, not quite ready for the competitiveness of college basketball.

If redshirting in college basketball was still a thing, both would be strong candidates to utilize that year to improve. We might see these two play in a handful of games this season, but I don't expect them to be major pieces in the rotation.

The bigs still have work to do

Purdue Boilermakers center Daniel Jacobsen (12) shoots the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There were times when Jacobsen and Burgess looked really good in the post, and there were other times when they didn't. They appear to be Purdue's two options at the five heading into the 2026-27 season, and they'll both still need to improve before the first game of the year.

Burgess played really well on the defensive end. He was often blocking shots, preventing guards from driving into the lane and didn't lose any footing with his perimeter defense. However, he struggled to collect rebounds, missed box-out assignments and, offensively, lost some of his touch around the rim. Purdue works hard to get those looks at the bucket, so he needs to finish those consistently.

Jacobsen also looked good defensively, blocking several shots throughout the week. Offensively, when he was quick and decisive with the basketball, he was nearly unstoppable. He still needs to be more physical and embrace contact in the post to avoid getting pushed around.

Caden Pierce was a huge addition

Princeton Tigers forward Caden Pierce (3) dunks the ball. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Pierce provides Purdue with a skilled rebounder, versatility at the four and another high-IQ mind on the floor. He has a skill set similar to Gillis, but has the leadership qualities of Fletcher Loyer. That's a great combination for a young Boilermaker team.

There was never a "breakout performance" from Pierce, but he was consistent throughout the four games and provided a bit of a calming presence. He's been a significant addition for the Boilers.

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