What Role Could Redshirt Freshman Antione West Jr. Play for Boilers in 2026-27?

More than a year has passed since Antione West Jr. first arrived on Purdue's campus. In his first season in West Lafayette, he made the difficult decision to redshirt, hoping that taking a year to develop would help him down the road.

The time has arrived for the Toledo, Ohio product to put that development into action. This season, West will be part of Purdue's equation. What will his role be? It's only July, and that's something that is still getting worked out.

"I see myself just being a guy, honestly. Defensively and offensively," West said following Purdue's Tuesday practice. "Being able to create for myself and others and then locking down on defense."

West hasn't appeared in a college game yet, but there are already heavy expectations placed on his shoulders. When he committed to the program in December 2024, head coach Matt Painter compared him to former Boilermaker star Carsen Edwards.

Purdue Boilermakers guard Antione West (1) gets a high five from guard Gicarri Harris (24). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

At one point during last season, Braden Smith said on his Running Point podcast that he believes West will be Purdue's leading scorer during the 2026-27 campaign.

As you might imagine, the excitement for West's potential ballooned after those comments. But is he ready to be that type of player?

"I think he'll be that way at some point," Painter told reporters. "If it's next week, then great. If it's the following year, then great. But he has a lot of ability. He's very, very talented, but he's also been a ball-dominant guard.

"He'll have the ball in his hands, but his usage won't be the same. For him, organically, getting in positions where he can break people down, get angles, taking shots that come his way."

West is more than just a scorer

Purdue Boilermakers guard Antione West (1) shoots the basketball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let's revisit what West said about his role for Purdue this coming season. He wants to be a "guy." That doesn't mean he wants to be an average player. It means he wants to be able to do everything well on the basketball court.

During Tuesday's practice, West showed he's capable of helping the Boilermakers in a variety of ways. He's most known for his ability to score, but he's also an excellent on-ball defender. His passing has also improved from last season.

It's one thing Painter wanted to remind everyone about regarding West's game. He's capable of having an impact on both ends of the floor, something Purdue values.

"He's a good two-way player. He's not just an offensive player, he's good [defending] the basketball," he said. "He's got to get better away from the basketball."

More than anything, though, West is just excited to be part of the rotation and get his first opportunity to play in meaningful games. He played in Purdue's two exhibition games last season, but was unable to participate in any other competitions because of his redshirt status.

As Purdue prepares for its trip to Canada later this week, West is looking forward to the opportunity to truly getting his career started with the Boilermakers.

"It feels good now, just knowing what I'm coming into and working for every day," he said. "Seeing it unfold in front of me has been a good feeling."

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