    • November 29, 2021
    2021 Big Ten/ACC Challenge: Schedule, TV and Results
    Publish date:

    The Big Ten has dominated the Big Ten/ACC Challenge over the past dozen years, and conference pride is at stake once again with the annual event starting Monday. There are 14 games this year, two on Monday, and six more each on Tuesday and Wednesday. Here are all the game times and TV information, plus the latest on the point spreads.
    Author:

    WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The 2021 Big Ten/ACC Challenge tips off Monday night with the first games of the 14-game series between two of the nation's best college basketball leagues.

    There are two games Monday, and six more each on Tuesday and Wednesday night. And, for the first time ever, there isn't a single game that pits ranked teams against each other. The Big Ten had three ranked teams through Sunday — No. 3 Purdue, No. 14 Illinois and No. 20 Michigan — and No. 5 Duke is the only ranked team in the ACC in late November.

    The Big Ten has won the challenge in each of the past two seasons, but the ACC holds a 12-7-3 edge going back to 1999. The ACC also leads 138-113 in all Big Ten/ACC Challenge games. 

    The ACC dominated the event early, winning the first 10 events. But it's been the Big Ten that has flexed its muscles lately, going 7-2 with three ties in the past 12 years.

    Duke has been the most dominant team in this challenge, posting a 19-3 record through the years. Purdue and Penn State, both with 11-9 records, are the only two Big Ten schools with a winning record in this event.

    Here is the complete schedule for this year's event, with game times, TV information and the latest point spreads. All 14 games are being played on college campuses.

    2021 Big Ten/ACC Challenge 

    Games are scheduled Monday, Nov. 29, through Wednesday, Dec. 1. All games will be on ESPN networks and on the ESPN app.

    Monday, Nov. 29

    • Iowa (6-0) at Virginia (5-2), 7 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN2) Iowa is a 1.5-point favorite on the SISportsbook.com website, and the over/under is 132.5.
    • Notre Dame (3-2) at No. 14 Illinois (4-2), 9 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN2) Illinois is a 6.5-point favorite on the SISportsbook.com website, and the over/under is 141.5.

    Tuesday, Nov. 30

    • Indiana (6-0) at Syracuse (3-3), 7 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN2)
    • Minnesota (5-0) at Pittsburgh (2-4), 7 p.m. ET (TV: ESPNU)
    • Florida State (5-1) at No. 3 Purdue (6-0), 7:30 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN)
    • Clemson (5-2) at Rutgers (3-3), 9 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN2)
    • Northwestern (5-1) at Wake Forest (6-1), 9 p.m. ET (TV: ESPNU)
    • No. 5 Duke (7-0) at Ohio State (4-2), 9:30 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN)

    Wednesday, Dec. 1

    • Louisville (5-1) at Michigan State (5-2), 7:15 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN)
    • Virginia Tech (5-2) at Maryland (5-2), 7:15 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN2)
    • Nebraska (5-2) at N.C. State (5-1), 7:15 p.m. ET (TV: ESPNU)
    • No. 20 Michigan (4-2) at North Carolina (4-2), 9:15 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN)
    • Wisconsin (5-1) at Georgia Tech (5-1), 9:15 p.m. (TV: ESPN2)
    • Miami (4-3) at Penn State (4-2), 9:15 p.m. ET (TV: ESPNU)

    First-Time Matchups

    There are five first-time matchups in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge event this season: 

    • Iowa vs. Virginia
    • Minnesota vs. Pitt
    • Miami vs. Penn State, 
    • Nebraska vs. NC State
    • Maryland vs. Virginia Tech

    2020 Big Ten/ACC Challenge Results

    The Big Ten won the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge 7-5, thanks to their five ranked teams — Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, Rutgers and Ohio State — all winning. Here are the results from last year's games.

    Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020

    • Miami 58, Purdue 54
    • Minnesota 85, Boston College 80
    • No. 3 Iowa 93, No. 16 North Carolina 80
    • No. 22 Ohio State 90, Notre Dame 85
    • Penn State 75, No. 15 Virginia Tech 55
    • No. 6 Illinois 83, No. 10 Duke 68
    • No. 21 Rutgers 79, Syracuse 69

    Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020

    • Clemson 67, Maryland 51
    • Georgia Tech 75, Nebraska 64
    • No. 20 Florida State 69, Indiana 67 (OT)
    • Pittsburgh 71, Northwestern 70

    Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020

    • No. 12 Wisconsin 85, No. 23 Louisville 48 

