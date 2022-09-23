2022-23 Purdue Boilermakers Men's Basketball Schedule With TV, Game Time Information
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Big Ten Conference announced times and television designations for the 2022-23 Purdue men's basketball season on Thursday.
The team will play 20 conference games, evenly split with home and road matchups, during the 2022-23 season. Coach Matt Painter and the Boilermakers are coming off a Sweet 16 appearance a year ago that ended in a loss to St. Peter's.
Purdue's nonconference slate will include games in the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament in Portland, Ore., over Thanksgiving weekend from Nov. 24-27.
With the 20-game Big Ten slate released, plus television and game time information for nearly every matchup, here's the updated 2022-23 Purdue men's basketball schedule. (Note: All times Eastern)
Exhibition game
- Nov. 2 (Wednesday): Purdue vs. Truman State in West Lafayette, Ind. Time: 7 p.m.; TV: BTN-Plus
November games
- Nov. 8 (Tuesday): Purdue vs. Milwaukee in West Lafayette, Ind. Time: 7 p.m.; TV: BTN
- Nov. 11 (Friday): Purdue vs. Austin Peay in West Lafayette, Ind. Time: 6:30 p.m.; TV: BTN
Gavitt Games:
- Nov. 15 (Tuesday): Purdue vs. Marquette in West Lafayette, Ind. Time: 8:30 p.m.; TV: FS1
Phil Knight Legacy:
- Nov. 24 (Thursday): Purdue vs. West Virginia in Portland, Ore. Time: 10 p.m.; TV: ESPN2
- Nov. 25 (Friday): Purdue vs. Gonzaga / Portland State in Portland, Ore. Time: TBA; TV: TBA
- Nov. 27 (Sunday): TBA
ACC / Big Ten Challenge:
- Nov. 30 (Wednesday): Purdue at Florida State in Tallahassee, Fla. Time: TBA.; TV: TBA
December games
- Dec. 4 (Sunday): Purdue vs. Minnesota in West Lafayette, Ind. Time: 5 p.m.; TV: BTN
- Dec. 7 (Wednesday): Purdue vs. Hofstra in West Lafayette, Ind. Time: 7 p.m.; TV: Big Ten-Plus
- Dec. 10 (Saturday): Purdue at Nebraska in Lincoln, Neb. Time: 2:15 p.m.; TV: BTN
Indy Classic:
- Dec. 17 (Saturday): Purdue vs. Davidson in Indianapolis Time: 6:15 p.m.; TV: BTN
- Dec. 21 (Wednesday): Purdue vs. New Orleans in West Lafayette, Ind. Time: 9 p.m.; TV: ESPNU
- Dec. 29 (Thursday): Purdue vs. Florida A&M in West Lafayette, Ind. Time: 5 p.m.; TV: BTN
January games
- Jan. 2 (Monday): Purdue vs. Rutgers in West Lafayette, Ind. Time: 12 p.m.; TV: BTN
- Jan. 5 (Thursday): Purdue at Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio. Time: 7 p.m.; TV: FS1
- Jan. 8 (Sunday): Purdue vs. Penn State in Philadelphia Time: 4 or 6 p.m.; TV: BTN
- Jan. 13 (Friday): Purdue vs. Nebraska in West Lafayette, Ind. Time: 7 p.m.; TV: BTN
- Jan. 16 (Monday): Purdue at Michigan State East Lansing, Mich. Time: 2:30 p.m.; TV: FOX
- Jan. 19 (Thursday): Purdue at Minnesota in Minneapolis Time: 7 p.m.; TV: ESPN / ESPN2
- Jan. 22 (Sunday): Purdue vs. Maryland in West Lafayette, Ind. Time: 1 or 2 p.m.; TV: FS1
- Jan. 26 (Thursday): Purdue at Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich. Time: 9 p.m.; TV: FS1
- Jan. 29 (Sunday): Purdue vs. Michigan State in West Lafayette, Ind. Time: 12:15 p.m.; TV: CBS
February games
- Feb. 1 (Wednesday): Purdue vs. Penn State in West Lafayette, Ind. Time: 6:30 p.m.; TV: BTN
- Feb. 4 (Saturday): Purdue at Indiana in Bloomington, Ind. Time: 4 p.m.; TV: ESPN / ESPN2
- Feb. 9 (Thursday): Purdue vs. Iowa in West Lafayette, Ind. Time: 7 p.m.; TV: ESPN2
- Feb. 12 (Sunday): Purdue at Northwestern in Evanston, Ill. Time: 2 p.m.; TV: BTN
- Feb. 16 (Thursday): Purdue at Maryland in College Park, Md. Time: 6:30 p.m.; TV: BTN
- Feb. 19 (Sunday): Purdue vs. Ohio State in West Lafayette, Ind. Time: 1 p.m.; TV: CBS
- Feb. 25 (Saturday): Purdue vs. Indiana in West Lafayette, Ind. Time: 7:30 p.m.; TV: FOX
March games
- March 2 (Thursday): Purdue at Wisconsin in Madison, Wisc. Time: 9 p.m.; TV: FS1
- March 5 (Sunday): Purdue vs. Illinois in West Lafayette, Ind. Time: 12:30 p.m.; TV: FOX
Big Ten Tournament
- March 8-12 at the United Center, in Chicago, Ill. — Purdue won two games last year before losing to Iowa in the Big Ten Tournament Championship. The Boilermakers have only once won the conference tournament, a victory that came in 2009. The team has reached the finals a total of five times.
NCAA Tournament
- March 14-15 (Tuesday-Wednesday): First Four in Dayton, Ohio
- March 16-19 (Thursday-Sunday): First and second-round sites — Albany, N.Y.; Birmingham, Ala.; Columbus, Ohio; Denver, Colo.; Des Moines, Iowa; Greensboro, N.C.; Orlando, Fla.; Sacramento, Calif.
- March 23-26 (Thursday-Sunday): Regional sites: East — Madison Square Garden, New York, N.Y.; South — KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Ky.; Midwest — Kansas City, Mo.; West — Las Vegas, Nev.
- April 1-3 (Saturday-Monday): Final Four — NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas.
***This Story Will be Updated***