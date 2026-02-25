All the International NFL Games in 2026: London, Melbourne and More

After a successful seven international games in 2025, the NFL has upped the ante for 2026—a whopping nine games will be played overseas come the fall, as the league and commissioner Roger Goodell continue their aggressive push for international expansion.

A total of 62 regular-season NFL games have been played around the world so far, in cities like London, Munich, São Paulo, Dublin and more, and this year, the league is adding Melbourne, Paris, and Rio de Janeiro to that ever-growing list.

Commissioner Goodell has been open about his goal of 16 international games per season—one for each of the 32 teams—but for now, we'll be making do with nine.

Here's a look at each of the destinations/contests, plus a look at who is playing (if it's been announced).

Mexico City, Mexico:

The 49ers will be one of two teams to play a game in Mexico City in December 2026. The team last played there in 2022, when they handily defeated the Cardinals 38–10.

In February, the league announced a return to regular season games in Mexico City for the next three years, all to be held at Estadio Banorte. The NFL previously held games in Mexico City in 2005, 2016, 2017, 2019 and 2022.

Madrid, Spain:

Two teams will play in Madrid, Spain, next fall, though the specific franchises have not yet been announced. The contest will be held at Bernabéu Stadium, home to Real Madrid C.F.

In February, the league announced that the return to Madrid is part of a multiyear partnership with the city. The first NFL regular-season game in Spain was held in November 2025, when the Dolphins beat the Commanders in overtime (that game was also played at Bernabéu Stadium).

Melbourne, Australia:

The Niners will be bopping all over the world in 2026—they'll go up against the Rams in the first-ever game in Australia next season. The two teams will spar at the historic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil:

The Cowboys will travel to play a game in Rio de Janeiro next fall, marking the third NFL game played in Brazil, but the first in Rio specifically; the other two were played in São Paulo.

It will be the Cowboys' first international game since 2014, when they defeated the Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, and will be held at Maracana Stadium (also the site of the opening ceremony for the 2016 Olympics).

Paris, France:

This will be a fun one—the Saints are headed to Paris next fall, the perfect international destination to honor New Orleans's French and Creole roots. The NFL has not confirmed the second team, but rumor has it that it will be the Browns, according to a report from French news outlet RMC Sport.

This is the NFL's first-ever regular-season game in Paris. The contest will be held at the Stade de France, France's national stadium.

Munich, Germany:

The Lions are scheduled to say guten tag to Munich at some point during the 2026 campaign, marking the team's first international tilt in over a decade. Speaking on the St. Brown Podcast, Goodell said that Detroit wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown's German heritage played a big role in the decision to send the Lions to FC Bayern Munich Stadium.

"A lot of that success in Germany is because of you and your family, each one of you," Goodell told Amon-Ra and his brother Equanimeous in an episode released Wednesday.

The Lions last played internationally against the Chiefs on Nov. 1, 2015, when they were the away team in a contest at Wembley Stadium in London. The NFL first hosted a game in Germany back in 2022, when Tom Brady's Buccaneers defeated the Seahawks.

There will be another game in Munich in 2028.

London, England:

There will be three total games in London this year—two featuring the Jaguars, and one featuring the Commanders. Their opponents have not yet been announced.

The Jags will play one game at Wembley Stadium and another at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, while the Commanders will play theirs at Tottenham. Jacksonville is expected to play back-to-back weeks across the pond.

This will be the 15th time that Jacksonville has played in London, specifically, and the third international game overall for the Commanders.

