3 Keys to Victory for No. 1 Purdue Basketball in Matchup Against Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Following a nail-biter at Mackey Arena against Maryland, No. 1 Purdue basketball has just one loss on the season and gets a chance to reach 20 wins in a matchup against Michigan at the Crisler Center on Thursday night.

The Boilermakers, now 19-1 overall and 8-1 in Big Ten play, are undefeated on the road. The Wolverines, on the other hand, have been inconsistent throughout the year. They suffered narrow losses to Virginia, Kentucky and North Carolina early in nonconference play but also fell to in-state foe Central Michigan before entering the thick of league competition.

At 11-8 and 5-3 in the conference, Michigan is coming off a four-point victory over Minnesota, a team that Purdue handled at Williams Arena a week ago.

As the Boilermakers get set to tip off with the Wolverines at 9 p.m. ET, here are three keys to coming away with yet another victory away from home that would further their lead in the Big Ten standings.

1. Interior matchup between Zach Edey, Hunter Dickinson

Headlining Purdue's matchup with Michigan is the frontcourt duel between star centers Zach Edey and Hunter Dickinson. Both players lead their respective teams in scoring and rebounding.

It marks the second game against a notable opponent for Edey, who battled with Gonzaga's Drew Timme in an eventual neutral-court victory over the Bulldogs.

The Boilermakers lead the Big Ten in rebounds with an average margin of 11.3, and Edey spearheads their efforts on the glass by pulling in a league-high 13.2 boards per game.

The Wolverines are notably weak when it comes to crashing the interior, giving up 36.8 rebounds to opposing teams per contest, second-worst in the conference only to Minnesota despite Dickinson's 7-foot-1 frame.

However, Dickinson is capable of exploiting Purdue's defense by stretching the floor and knocking down 3-pointers. He's just 10-of-25 on the year but is one of four Michigan players averaging at least 40% from deep this season.

Both big men are conscious to avoid foul trouble, but that may bode well for Edey and the Boilermakers, who will force Dickinson to work on the defensive end of the floor.

2. Perimeter play on both ends of the floor

Michigan is a dangerous 3-point shooting team, as many fans remember from last year's 82-58 blowout against Purdue at the Crisler Center. The Wolverines are averaging 34.5% from beyond the arc this season, with their primary perimeter scorer being freshman guard Jett Howard.

Howard is the son of head coach Juwan Howard and is being projected as a potential 2023 lottery pick, but his status for Thursday's game is in question after he suffered an ankle injury in the team's most recent game.

Howard has a team-high 50 made 3-pointers in the 2022-23 season, and he would likely draw a matchup against Purdue's defensive ace Ethan Morton. If he is unable to play, senior guard Joey Baker is a 43.5% 3-point shooter.

As previously mentioned, Dickinson can also step away from the basket and add an extra level to his scoring capabilities. On the other end of the floor, Michigan could look to help Dickinson in his matchup against Edey by deploying a healthy dose of zone defense, which Purdue struggled with against Maryland.

The team that limits quality opportunities on the perimeter could have an edge in this matchup, and the Boilermakers will need players to step up for rhythm shot attempts if Edey is somewhat held in check.

3. Battle of backcourt freshmen

Of the players that have answered the call this season, look no further than Purdue's freshmen phenoms Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer. In eight games on the road, Smith is averaging 12.3 points per game while shooting 50% from the 3-point line.

His emergence has been vital for Purdue, giving its offense a dangerous weapon in pick-and-roll combined with Edey's dominance in the paint. Smith is a capable shooter who, as of late, won't hesitate to pull from deep when a defender goes underneath a high ball screen.

The 6-foot floor general will be matched up with Michigan freshman guard Dug McDaniel, a pesky disrupter on the defensive end of the floor. McDaniel is averaging 7.1 points and a team-high 3.6 assists per game for the Wolverines.

Loyer, after a red-hot shooting streak since returning to Big Ten play, is just 1-of-6 from the 3-point line over the last two games. His return to form is imperative for Purdue, especially if Michigan starts to get going on the perimeter.

Should Howard be able to suit up, he would add to the pool of talented first-year players taking the floor for both teams.

